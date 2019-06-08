The Muscatine Journal will provide live updates throughout the day Sunday from the George Lohman Muscatine City Golf Tournament.
Round 2
1:15 p.m.: Mark Hutchings shot a 75 on day two to run away with his fourth consecutive title in the Senior Division. Hutchings had a 147 two-day total, seven strokes better than second place.
Steve Graham, who entered the day two strokes back of first, finished second with a 154. Jay Lohman also shot a 154 but lost the tiebreaker to place third.
12:05 p.m.: Doug Roelle shot a 76 to overcome a two-stroke deficit and win the Super Senior Division with a two-day score of 153. Jeff Finn, who was the leader after day one, also finished with a 153 two-day score.
The tiebreaker was determined by cardback and it came down to the third handicap hole. The hole that finally broke the tie was No. 6, where Roelle bogeyed and Finn shot a double bogey.
Tony Giles placed third with a 159.
In the Senior Division, Pedro Ramirez won the first flight with a 179. Erron Livingston placed second with an 180 and Tom Randleman third with a 182 two-day score. Randleman is the Muscatine girls golf coach.
Final Super Senior Standings:— Journal Sports (@mjournal_sports) June 9, 2019
1. Doug Roelle 75-78 – 153, 2. Jeff Finn 77-76 – 153, 3. Tony Giles 83-76 – 159, 4. Bruce Levassuer 81-79 – 160, 5. Tom Sheets 88-84 – 172, 6. Wayne Strause 82-93 – 175, 7. John Rameriz 101-98 – 199, 8. Bob Hanson 101-114 -- 216#musgolf
Round 1
6 p.m.: JT McKee shot a 71 and sits alone in fourth place as day one of the city tournament nears a conclusion.
Former Muscatine golfer Bryce Howard is in sixth with a 74 and his former coach -- and current Muscatine boys golf coach -- Scott Schultz is three strokes behind that with a 77.
Top 12 in Open Division after Day 1:— Journal Sports (@mjournal_sports) June 8, 2019
Sam Hermann 35-34--69
Matt Randleman 33-37--70
Tom Norton 37-33-70
J.T. McKee 71
Bryan Lemkau 73
Bryce Howard 74
Adam McNamara 74
Nick Axtell 74
Josh Anderson 75
Brad Gosset 76
Lucas Jordan 76
Dillon Cooney 76#musgolf
5:15 p.m.: Josh Anderson shot a 75 and Dave Schurke shot a 77, and both are in the thick of the race in the Open Division. Sam Herman's 69 is still the leader in the clubhouse with three groups still on the course.
In the Senior Division, Jon Nietzel shot a 75, Jay Lohman a 79 and Dennis Lohman an 84.
3:35 p.m.: Reigning Open Division champion Bryan Lemkau did indeed enter the tournament. He registered a score of 73, which puts him in fourth place in the Open Division. Lemkau ended day one on a high note though by recording an eagle on the par-five 18. The four-time champion is currently four strokes out of first place.
Adam McNamara also just came into the clubhouse with a 74, putting him in fifth in the Open Division.
The first score for the Women's Division also came in, it belongs to Teri Terrill, who shot a 112.
Current Open Division Leaderboard:— Journal Sports (@mjournal_sports) June 8, 2019
Sam Hermann 35-34--69
Matt Randleman 33-37--70
Tom Norton 37-33-70
Bryan Lemkau 37-36--73
Adam McNamara 37-37--74
Brad Gosset 38-38--76
Lucas Jordan 36-40--76
Adam Hutton 40-38--78#musgolf
2:55 p.m.: Tom Norton pulled into a tie for second place with Matt Randleman in the Open Division with a 70. Both golfers are also tied for the lowest nine-hole score with a 33.
Norton, the 2016 champion, had 12 pars and four birdies to shot two-under par. He's currently one stroke back of Sam Herman, who shot a 69.
2:20 p.m.: Mark Hutchings shot an even par with a 72 leapfrog Steve Graham for the lead in the Senior Division.
Outside of a hiccup on hole eight where he had a double bogey, the three-time defending champion in the Senior Division was steady all round. He had 10 pars and four birdies, and shot a 36 on the front and back nine.
1:40 p.m.: Steve Graham is the new leader in the clubhouse in the senior division with a 74. Graham had 10 pars and two birdies in round one.
Charles Greenwald currently sits in second place with an 80 and Dave Keeler is third with an 82.
Steve Graham is the new leader in Senior Division with a 74. More Senior scores:— Journal Sports (@mjournal_sports) June 8, 2019
Dave Keeler 39-43--82
Brad Soukup 46-42--88
Jack Wulf 45-51--96
Craig Weber 49-52--101
Pedro Ramirez 45-48--93
Larry Willits 46-43--89
John Priest 48-49--97
Charles Greenwald 37-43--80#musgolf
12:20 p.m.: Sam Hermann is the early leader in the clubhouse in the Open Division with a 69. He had five birdies and an eagle on No. 16. Matt Randleman had six birdies and nine pars on his way to a 70. J.T. Manjoine shot a 79 and Tyler Fowler shot an 89.
In Super Senior Division, Tony Giles shot an 83 and Wayne Strause shot an 82. Gerald Whisler is the lone score reported in the Senior Division. He shot an 83 in round one.
12:15 p.m.: Bruce Levasseur hit a hole-in-one on No. 3 Saturday morning. The third hole of the Muscatine Municipal Golf Course is a 139-yard par three. Levesseur is entered in the Super Senior Division.
