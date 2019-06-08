The Muscatine Journal will provide live updates throughout the day Saturday from the George Lohman Muscatine City Golf Tournament.

Round 1

2:20 p.m.: Mark Hutchings shot an even par with a 72 leapfrog Steve Graham for the lead in the Senior Division.

Outside of a hiccup on hole eight where he had a double bogey, the three-time defending champion in the Senior Division was steady all round. He had 10 pars and four birdies, and shot a 36 on the front and back nine.

1:40 p.m.: Steve Graham is the new leader in the clubhouse in the senior division with a 74. Graham had 10 pars and two birdies in round one.

Charles Greenwald currently sits in second place with an 80 and Dave Keeler is third with an 82. 

12:20 p.m.: Sam Hermann is the early leader in the clubhouse in the Open Division with a 69. He had five birdies and an eagle on No. 16. Matt Randleman had six birdies and nine pars on his way to a 70. J.T. Manjoine shot a 79 and Tyler Fowler shot an 89.

In Super Senior Division, Tony Giles shot an 83 and Wayne Strause shot an 82. Gerald Whisler is the lone score reported in the Senior Division. He shot an 83 in round one.

12:15 p.m.: Bruce Levasseur hit a hole-in-one on No. 3 Saturday morning. The third hole of the Muscatine Municipal Golf Course is a 139-yard par three. Levesseur is entered in the Super Senior Division.

