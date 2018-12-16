IOWA CITY — Less than 24 hours removed from a road win on Friday night, the Muscatine girls basketball team was faced with perhaps its toughest test of the season Saturday afternoon.
Muscatine traveled to Iowa City High, marking the fourth time the Muskies have played a ranked opponent in their first nine games.
However, it didn't go any better than the previous three as Muscatine fell 65-19 to Class 5A top-ranked Iowa City High.
Aubrey Joens led Iowa City High with 17 points. Rose Nkumu added 13 points and Paige Rocca added 12. Muscatine didn't have a player reach double-figures as Emma Zillig led the way with six points.
Sophomores Alicia Garcia and Zoey Long, who sparked Friday's win against Davenport Central, were held to four and three points, respectively.
Iowa City High suffocated Muscatine early, jumping out to a 23-3 lead after the opening quarter. The Little Hawks extended their lead to 43-11 by halftime before cruising in the second half.
The Little Hawks (6-0) have won four games by 20 points or more and have scored at least 60 points in all six of their games.
Meanwhile, the 19 points tied Muscatine's worst output of the season against Pleasant Valley in November. It's also the fourth time Muscatine (2-7, 2-4) has been held under 30 points this season.
Muscatine plays host to Class 5A No. 15 Bettendorf (7-1, 5-1 MAC) on Tuesday.
