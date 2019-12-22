The Muscatine girls basketball team couldn't find any sort of rhythm Saturday against Iowa City High in Muscatine. The City High Little Hawks used a full-court pressure defense to force 21 Muskie turnovers en route to a 65-41 win over the home squad.
City High freshman Kelsey Joens led all scores with 15, even though none were scored in the final quarter. But, by then, the Little Hawks didn't need it.
Throughout the game, the Little Hawks were able to turn defense into fast-break offense.
The Muskies ended the first quarter down nine, but saw their deficit expand to 21 by the halftime break. Despite somewhat better play in the second half, Muscatine was unable to pose much of a threat to City High, who remain unbeaten at 6-0.
"We knew (about City High's press) coming in," Muskie head coach Susan Orvis said, "We had a walk-through (before the game) to go over our press-breaker and make a couple adjustments because of the way they press.
"It's obviously a strength of theirs. That was certainly what allowed them to get the margin today."
Junior Zoey Long led Muscatine with 14, the only Muskie to score in double-figures.
The second quarter was all City High, as they won the frame by a 19 to seven margin. The Muskies committed 10 turnovers in the quarter, a good number taking place before even crossing the half-court line.
For the Muskies, it was a learning experience.
"This game had great value for us," said Orvis. "We needed to see that tempo, that's where you want to be, that's the level you want to be at, that's the speed you have to play at."
The third was more of the same. City High shot eight of 12 in the third. With a couple of additional free throws, they piled 20 more points on in quarter three.
With the game in hand, City High was largely on cruise control for the fourth, adding five points to Muscatine's 12 in the final frame.
"We needed to get something positive out of it." Orvis said. "Looking at the second half, we certainly wanted see some improvement and adjustments against their zone from that starting group. We wanted to clean up against the press a little bit ... and again, we wanted to get some of our younger kids that hadn't played that much our there and get a taste."
The non-conference loss drops Muscatine to 4-5 overall after they got out to a 4-2 start to the season. The Muskies are back in action next on Jan. 6 for a home game against Washington.
