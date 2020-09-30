Class 2A No. 2 Wilton upends 3A No. 6 West Liberty in straight sets

West Liberty’s all-state duo of senior Martha Pace and Macy Daufeldt had moments but were limited in openings to drive home kills.

In the Comets’ last victory over Durant, both Pace and Daufeldt recorded their 1,000th varsity kill. The duo ended with a combined 24 kills on the night.

Drake led Wilton in kills with 15, Puffer ended with 10 and Caffery four while also going for 24 assists as setter.

After the score was tied at eight early in the opening set, the Beavers (24-0, 7-0 RVC) went on a 17-9 run to close out the first.

But it was the second set that really took the Comets (18-1, 6-1 RVC) out of it.

The set ended 25-9. And the Beavers dominated the set after back-to-back aces by Puffer put the Beavers up 7-4. Her next serve sailed out of bounds, but from there on out, Wilton ran away with it.

Prior to Thursday night’s game, the Comets had only surrendered a single set this season in 42 sets played before giving up three to River Valley Conference South Division foe Wilton.

“We came back with energy after the first set,” Garvin said. “I was confident in this team and I knew we would pull this off, but I didn’t expect it to be (three sets).”