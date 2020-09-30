Class 2A No. 2 Wilton upends 3A No. 6 West Liberty in straight sets

WILTON, Iowa — Even after qualifying for the Class 2A state tournament last season, the Wilton Beavers feel like a different team this year.
The increased confidence is palpable.
Wilton, ranked second in Class 2A, seems to carry itself differently this season, like a team that knows it can beat anybody on any given day.
And so far in 2020, it hasn’t mattered what day opponents catch the Beavers, as Wilton has now won 55 sets without surrendering one.
Class 3A No. 6 West Liberty became the latest victim of the Wilton barrage, falling to the Beavers in straight sets Thursday night in Wilton, 25-17, 25-9, 25-23.
Both teams reached the state quarterfinals a year ago.
“We are much more confident (than we were last year),” Wilton junior hitter Alexa Garvin said. “We’re getting older, we have more experience, and we added Carly Puffer, she’s been very helpful and only has given us more confidence.”
The Comets gave a valiant effort to get back in it in the third set but couldn’t recover.
“Prior to the game, we talked about how we were just going to play on our side of the court, like we’ve done all season,” said Mallory Lange, junior libero for the Beavers. “Last year really set us up for this year. We’re a more cohesive group this year.”
The final point was emblematic of the match as a whole. After each side displayed a great deal of athleticism in keeping the ball alive, the ball ended up hanging over the net, and each side sent players up for the kill.
That battle was won by Wilton junior setter Ella Caffery, securing the Beaver victory.
West Liberty just couldn't get on any runs.
Sophomore Brooklyn Buysse started the second set with an ace for the Comets, but 1-0 lead would represent the only Comet lead of the night, though the score was tied several times in each of the first two sets.
However, serving really swung things in favor of Wilton. The Beavers notched 13 aces to the Comets’ two.
“This is a very strong team,” Wilton coach Brenda Grunder said. “We challenge them to serve aggressive and take a lot of pride in that. That confidence has back there has built throughout the season.”
A trio of juniors served three aces apiece in Kelsey Drake, Carly Puffer and Peyton Souhrada. Sophomore Taylor Drayfahl had three as well. Caffery added one.
The back line for the Beavers was superb as well. Three Beavers reached double-digit digs, with Drake (15) joined by juniors Alexa Garvin (11) and Mallory Lange (10).
“We’re all clicking,” Drake said. “I feel like we’re so powerful, we’re strong at all points. It’s so much fun being a part of this team. We’re going to keep growing, but I’m so excited.”
West Liberty’s all-state duo of senior Martha Pace and Macy Daufeldt had moments but were limited in openings to drive home kills.
In the Comets’ last victory over Durant, both Pace and Daufeldt recorded their 1,000th varsity kill. The duo ended with a combined 24 kills on the night.
Drake led Wilton in kills with 15, Puffer ended with 10 and Caffery four while also going for 24 assists as setter.
After the score was tied at eight early in the opening set, the Beavers (24-0, 7-0 RVC) went on a 17-9 run to close out the first.
But it was the second set that really took the Comets (18-1, 6-1 RVC) out of it.
The set ended 25-9. And the Beavers dominated the set after back-to-back aces by Puffer put the Beavers up 7-4. Her next serve sailed out of bounds, but from there on out, Wilton ran away with it.
Prior to Thursday night’s game, the Comets had only surrendered a single set this season in 42 sets played before giving up three to River Valley Conference South Division foe Wilton.
“We came back with energy after the first set,” Garvin said. “I was confident in this team and I knew we would pull this off, but I didn’t expect it to be (three sets).”
With no ticket or capacity requirements for the game, Wilton enjoyed the support of a near-full gym for the first time this season at home.
“It was a great atmosphere,” Grunder said. “It was just awesome.”
