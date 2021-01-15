Cler erupts in first half to lead Muskie rout of Central

After one half of play in Muscatine during Friday night's Mississippi Athletic Conference contest, Muskie Waker Cler had accumulated more points than Muscatine opponent Davenport Central.
Cler missed the first four games of the season with an ankle injury, and entered the game against the Blue Devils having scored 20 points combined in the three Muskie games he’s played in.
Cler exploded for 23 points in the first half alone on 9-11 shooting and a perfect 5-for-5 from the 3-point line.
"I was just trying to stay locked in," Cler said. "After our loss to PV, I was really struggling to make shots, I felt like I couldn't make a three for forever. But I've been working hard on my shot and trying to get it back."
He certainly had it working against the Blue Devils.
The senior ended the night with a game-high 25, leading Muscatine to a 74-48 blitz of the Central as the Muskies captured their third win in the last four games. He also added seven rebounds, a block and a steal.
When the teams went into the locker room at halftime, Cler had four more points than the entire Central team as Muscatine led 35-19 at the break.
"Tonight was Waker's night," Muscatine junior Braden Hufford said. "It was great to see him hitting those shots in the first half. It really brought up the whole team's intensity the rest of the game. We're a different team than we've been the past two years."
Beyond Cler, it was as impressive a shooting display as MHS has seen since John Windham took over as head coach prior to the 2018-19 season.
Last season, the Muskies ranked last in the MAC in 3-point percentage, shooting 26.7% (94-352). Friday night the team shot 9-of-12 from range.
Cler was just 1-of-2 in the second half, but the Muskies had more than enough of a lead and more than enough help to close out the win.
"What was nice is that (Waker's) teammates found him, when you have a hot hand, you want to get him (the ball)," Windham said.
Muscatine (3-5, 3-3 MAC) senior Noah Yahn shot 4-of-7 from the field but did most of his damage being aggressive with drives, forcing Central into foul trouble and going 9-of-10 from the free throw line to finish with 17.
"This is probably the most aggressively Noah has attacked the rim all year," said Windham.
Central (0-5, 0-5 MAC) junior Donovan Wakefield started the second quarter with a jumper to make it 16-11, but the Muskies would close out the half on a 19-8 run.
"It's nice to have a team effort like this," Windham said. "That's what we've been trying to do all year. It can be a different person to step up at any time."
Wakefield, Josh Howlett and Niiaiar Rogers all had 12 points to lead Central.
Aside from the shooting barrage, the Muskies also played stellar defense throughout.
On several occasions, Muscatine jumped Blue Devil passing lanes for layups on the other end or forcing Central fouls in transition, all while MHS stayed away from foul trouble, a problem that plagued the squad in the early portion of the season as the Muskies tried to gel, but got off to an 0-4 start.
Muscatine plays again today at 11:30 a.m. at Davenport West.
"We've been working hard," said Cler. "We didn't have as good of a seasoan last year as we had hoped. We came in this summer and — even with COVID — we tried to get in the gym as much as possible and keep improving."