Cler erupts in first half to lead Muskie rout of Central

After one half of play in Muscatine during Friday night's Mississippi Athletic Conference contest, Muskie Waker Cler had accumulated more points than Muscatine opponent Davenport Central.

Cler missed the first four games of the season with an ankle injury, and entered the game against the Blue Devils having scored 20 points combined in the three Muskie games he’s played in.

Cler exploded for 23 points in the first half alone on 9-11 shooting and a perfect 5-for-5 from the 3-point line.

"I was just trying to stay locked in," Cler said. "After our loss to PV, I was really struggling to make shots, I felt like I couldn't make a three for forever. But I've been working hard on my shot and trying to get it back."

He certainly had it working against the Blue Devils.

The senior ended the night with a game-high 25, leading Muscatine to a 74-48 blitz of the Central as the Muskies captured their third win in the last four games. He also added seven rebounds, a block and a steal.

When the teams went into the locker room at halftime, Cler had four more points than the entire Central team as Muscatine led 35-19 at the break.