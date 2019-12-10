CLINTON, Iowa — The Muscatine boys basketball team withstood a shooting onslaught in the early going to hang with Clinton throughout the game, but the Muskies were unable to make the winning plays at the end to close it out.
It was a back-and-forth affair, with several lead changes in the final few minutes of Muscatine's 58-55 loss.
With two and a half minutes to go, it looked like Clinton was poised to extend the lead to five when junior Treveon Bailey drove the lane but Muscatine's Josh Dieckman went up and got a block for the Muskies to keep it a one-possession game.
About a minute later, the Muskies forced a Clinton turnover and it looked like junior Reed Ulses had the game tied after making a layup to tie it at 55. However, the bucket was waived off as Ulses was called for a charge.
After a defensive stop, the Muskies called timeout with nine seconds left down three to draw up a final play to try and tie. The inbound went to senior Briggs Miller, who found Noah Yahn on the wing. When a double team came for Yahn, he dished to Dieckman in the corner for a potential game-tying three. However, the River Kings got a hand in his face and the shot bounced off the front of the rim shortly before the final buzzer sounded.
“They ran what I drew up,” Muskies coach John Windham said. “The key to the loss tonight was not playing defense.
“Our secondary guys are getting better every game. Right now we’re relying on two guys … once we find our third and fourth scorers, we’ll be fine.”
Clinton senior Max Holy caught fire early on, hitting three 3-pointers on four attempts in the opening quarter. Holy ended tied for the game-high with 20 points, equaling the output by Dieckman.
The Muskies knew the River Kings senior would be the home team’s go-to player, but they weren’t able to do much about it, especially early as the River Kings escaped with a narrow win at home.
“We needed to lock down on (Holy),” Windham said, “that was their main threat and we didn’t execute.”
The River Kings (1-2, 1-0 MAC) ended the first quarter holding on to a 15-11 lead, but that flipped by halftime as the Muskies (0-2, 0-1 MAC) took a 25-21 lead into the halftime locker room.
Yahn nearly matched Holy’s nine first-quarter points with eight of his own in the second. Yahn was a big part of Muscatine’s effort to grab the lead before half as the senior hit a jumper from the baseline, a 3-pointer and a free throw in the final 3:05 of the second quarter. His jumper came off an inbound that gave the Muskies a 21-19 lead. Yahn ended with 17.
Other than Yahn, junior Josh Dieckman played aggressively on offense. Dieckman ended the first half with eight. He totaled 20 by the end of the game to lead the Muskies in scoring.
