Close game escapes Muskies again

DAVENPORT — After receiving a top-15 preseason ranking in Class 5A, an 0-2 start wasn’t exactly how the Muscatine Muskies envisioned the season beginning, even after the it was delayed a little over two weeks.
Still, Muscatine has found itself on the short end of a couple of tough losses in the early goings of the season.
The Muskies fell to 0-2 on the season with a road loss to Assumption Tuesday night, falling by a final score of 29-27.
“Our defense was able to carry us,” Assumption head coach Jake Trimm said. “As long as our offense doesn’t kill us, we can win games like this. (Muscatine) is a good team, they pound the ball inside, they’re good at what they do. We were just able to make a few more plays. It’ll be a tough one when we play them (in Muscatine).”
Both of the Muskies' losses have played have been to Mississippi Athletic Conference foes, moving the team to the bottom of the conference standings.
The Assumption offense was led by Ava Schubert, who had nine.
Muskie head coach Susan Orvis remains confident the team will turn the corner after the early-season struggles.
Assumption (2-3, 1-1 MAC) was at the free throw line with under 10 seconds left in the game up by two. After a miss, Madi Petersen grabbed the rebound for the Muskies, but in an effort to advance the ball up the court, the Lady Knights intercepted.
The Muskies had a timeout left, but Orvis wanted to wait to use it.
“I wanted to advance it one pass there,” the Muscatine head coach said. “I was waiting to advance it, but I also knew that if I stop it there, (Assumption) gets a chance to set their defense.”
Assumption (2-3, 1-1 MAC) did just enough to hang on. Muscatine had chances to at least tie the score late, as it did in its first game of the season, but couldn’t get over the hump.
Alicia Garcia, the Muskie senior playing in her first game since her sophomore year, scored five points in her season debut.
Garcia, who is committed to play at UNI, tied it at 21 with 6:10 to play in the fourth, but the Knights outscored the Muskies six to zero over the next three minutes.
Zoey Long ended the Muskie scoring drought to make it 27-23, but Assumption would hang on.
Long led Muscatine with 11 points.
“We had a lot of opportunities tonight,” Orvis said. “But we didn’t convert. We had a lot of paths to the rim that we didn’t cash in on early and then we missed some opportunities that would have put us on the foul line. That’s something we’re continuing to work out. We do need some more repetitions … But we left some chances out there tonight.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!