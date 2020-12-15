Close game escapes Muskies again

The Muskies had a timeout left, but Orvis wanted to wait to use it.

“I wanted to advance it one pass there,” the Muscatine head coach said. “I was waiting to advance it, but I also knew that if I stop it there, (Assumption) gets a chance to set their defense.”

Assumption (2-3, 1-1 MAC) did just enough to hang on. Muscatine had chances to at least tie the score late, as it did in its first game of the season, but couldn’t get over the hump.

Alicia Garcia, the Muskie senior playing in her first game since her sophomore year, scored five points in her season debut.

Garcia, who is committed to play at UNI, tied it at 21 with 6:10 to play in the fourth, but the Knights outscored the Muskies six to zero over the next three minutes.

Zoey Long ended the Muskie scoring drought to make it 27-23, but Assumption would hang on.

Long led Muscatine with 11 points.