The Muscatine softball team received plenty of recognition in the 2019 All-MAC teams.
Muskie players who selected to the MAC's first team included seniors Carrie Nelson, pitcher, and Kaylie Reynolds, catcher, as well as sophomore Rylie Moss as an outfielder.
Nelson and Reynolds formed a hugely successful one-two punch at pitcher and catcher. Nelson ended the season with a 20-7 record that included just under 150 innings pitched and 93 strikeouts with an ERA of 2.44 while holding opponents to a .238 batting average against.
Reynolds led the team in on-base percentage (.511), doubles (20), home runs (8) and runs batted in (55).
Moss finished the season with a team-high batting average of .468 while her .507 on-base percentage ranked second behind only Reynolds. Moss also led the Muskies in steals (38) and hits (66).
Olivia Harmon was given a second team distinction as an outfielder. She finished with a .375 batting average, .461 OBP and 20 steals.
The Muskies also had three honorable mentions. Those were given to seniors Haley Jarrett (.375 average, .493 OBP, 28 RBIs) and Kate Nelson (.398 average, .472 OBP, 23 RBIs) along with sophomore Kaylynn Salyars (.444 average, .500 OBP, 16 doubles, 6 home runs, 50 RBIs).
Steve Hopkins, Muscatine's head coach, was selected as the Mississippi Athletic Conference's Coach of the Year after guiding the Muskies to an overall season record of 31-8.
Pleasant Valley's Carli Spelhaug, a senior, was awarded the conference's Player of the Year distinction.
