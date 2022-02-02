After slow starts, Hawkeyes seek a jumpstart

Slow starts in Iowa’s last two basketball games has Fran McCaffery looking for a way to jump-start the Hawkeyes’ attack.

The Iowa basketball coach said Wednesday nothing is carved in stone but he is contemplating shaking up the Hawkeyes’ starting five for Thursday’s 7 p.m. game at 16th-ranked Ohio State.

“We’ve had some difficult starts so it is something we’re thinking about,’’ McCaffery said.

McCaffery suggested he probably spends more time contemplating his lineup than most people suspect, thinking about combinations that might allow Iowa to maximize its potential.

But, he quickly added that he has never been one to “obsess’’ over who starts and who comes off the bench for Iowa.

“It’s not something I like to do. I don’t like to make knee-jerk decisions,’’ McCaffery said. “I think it’s something I give more thought to a lot more than maybe you think. As a coach, you are constantly thinking about it.’’

McCaffery had additional time to think Wednesday when mechanical issues with Iowa's chartered flight kept the Hawkeyes in Iowa City for the night. The team will attempt to travel to Columbus on Thursday morning.

McCaffery's starting five has been a constant.

Three players — guards Jordan Bohannon and Joe Toussaint and forward Filip Rebraca — have started every game Iowa has played during its 14-7 season.

Keegan Murray has started 20 games and Patrick McCaffery has been in the lineup for all 19 games he has played in this season.

Kris Murray has started once and Connor McCaffery has two starts this season but both are among nine Hawkeyes who average more than 15 minutes per game.

To Fran McCaffery, it’s what players do with the minutes they are on the court that matters most.

“I’ve always been of the school of thought of does it really matter? You’ve seen us this year, a number of games we’ve had a number of different, unique lineups on the floor that have played substantial minutes in crunch time,’’ coach McCaffery said. “I’ve never really obsessed with who the starters are.’’

But, he said he has thought about that more frequently after sluggish offensive play out of the gate has left Iowa with early double-digit deficits in its last two games.

The Hawkeyes fell behind Purdue 21-9 nine minutes into an 83-73 loss to the Boilermakers one week ago and on Monday, it took Penn State just under eight minutes to jump out to a 15-5 lead in its double-overtime victory over Iowa.

The setbacks have dropped the Hawkeyes into a share of ninth place in the Big Ten standings heading into the match-up with an Ohio State team which has won each of its nine home games this season.

McCaffery did not mention possible changes, but Kris Murray and Tony Perkins have been Iowa’s most productive scorers off the bench with averages of 10.5 and 6.7 points per game.

One player who is not under consideration for a starting spot against the Buckeyes is guard Connor McCaffery.

Further diagnosis has determined the senior who scored 12 first-half points on Monday at Penn State did not suffer a separated right shoulder as Fran McCaffery initially said following the game.

Instead, he suffered a serious contusion in his right arm that resulted in some nerve damage while attempting to make a defensive play with around four minutes remaining in regulation.

Coach McCaffery does not expect his son to play in the game against Ohio State and will likely be questionable for Sunday’s 3:30 p.m. home game with Minnesota.

“He’s still got quite a bit of pain in that arm, so it doesn’t look good (for Ohio State). Maybe Sunday, but maybe not. It’s one of those things that it will get better when it’s better,’’ Fran McCaffery said, saying Connor McCaffery lacked feeling in the arm and remained unable to dribble a basketball as of Wednesday morning.

The Iowa coach said freshman Payton Sandfort would likely absorb many of the 15.7 minutes averaged by Connor McCaffery, but added that other Hawkeyes could see additional time as well.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0