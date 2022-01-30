Better ball movement a Hawkeye priority (copy)

When the University of Iowa basketball team takes the court at Penn State on Monday night, the Hawkeyes will be looking to regain their identity.
Ball movement has been a focus for the Hawkeyes in practice since Iowa recorded just 10 assists on 24 field goals in Thursday’s 83-73 loss to sixth-ranked Purdue.
“We have a very unselfish group of guys and it has typically been our calling card to move and share the ball and ultimately find the right people,’’ coach Fran McCaffery said Sunday.
That hasn’t happened as much as McCaffery would like lately, something reflected in assist numbers in recent Hawkeye games.
Three of Iowa’s four lowest assist totals for the season have come in Iowa’s last five games.
In addition to the 10 against Purdue, Iowa had eight assists on 17 baskets in a loss at Rutgers and finished with just nine on 28 baskets in a win over Indiana.
The only other time this season the Hawkeyes have flirted with a single-digit assist total was in a December loss at Iowa State when they had 10 on 17 baskets while shooting a season-low 27%.
McCaffery said in the recent games, ball movement has not been as fluid as he would like and on occasions there have been times when he has seen more one-on-one play than he prefers.
“We’re typically better with that than what we’ve shown,’’ McCaffery said.
Iowa forward Kris Murray said following the Purdue game that in addition to moving the ball better the Hawkeyes need better movement without the ball.
“We need to get more drive and kicks, more cuts to bring in the defense,’’ Murray said. “We’ve been sort of stagnant on offense and that’s part of why we haven’t been shooting well. A lot of our looks have been contested. We need to get back to moving the ball better and creating those open looks.’’
As Iowa works toward its 6 p.m. game against the Nittany Lions, McCaffery said it’s not uncommon for the issues the Hawkeyes are dealing with to crop up occasionally.
He said when a team falls behind in a game or receives a particular look defensively, it’s not unusual for players to feel like they need to step up and “go get one.’’
McCaffery feels like that mindset is typically a shared one that leads to several players trying to do the same.
His preference would be for the Hawkeyes to get back to playing the way they did when Iowa last faced Penn State nine days ago.
Iowa had 15 assists on 22 field goals as it pulled away in the second half to earn a 68-51 win over the Nittany Lions at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
While that offensive teamwork and strong second-half rebounding facilitated that victory, McCaffery must move beyond that.
“Going on the road will be a lot different, a lot tougher,’’ McCaffery said. “Clearly, Penn State has played well at home. They fought us tough here so they have our respect.’’
Like Iowa, Penn State will be looking to bounce back from a loss in the only game it has played since facing the Hawkeyes. The Nittany Lions struggled early, trailed 46-17 at halftime and lost a 74-57 game at Indiana on Wednesday.
“Since we played them so recently, there’s not a lot of new information to use as we prepare,’’ McCaffery said. “We just have to get ready to go play them again.’’
McCaffery said forward Filip Rebraca, who exited the Purdue game in the second half because of an ankle injury will be “good to go’’ against Penn State.