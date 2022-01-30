Better ball movement a Hawkeye priority (copy)

“We’re typically better with that than what we’ve shown,’’ McCaffery said.

Iowa forward Kris Murray said following the Purdue game that in addition to moving the ball better the Hawkeyes need better movement without the ball.

“We need to get more drive and kicks, more cuts to bring in the defense,’’ Murray said. “We’ve been sort of stagnant on offense and that’s part of why we haven’t been shooting well. A lot of our looks have been contested. We need to get back to moving the ball better and creating those open looks.’’

As Iowa works toward its 6 p.m. game against the Nittany Lions, McCaffery said it’s not uncommon for the issues the Hawkeyes are dealing with to crop up occasionally.

He said when a team falls behind in a game or receives a particular look defensively, it’s not unusual for players to feel like they need to step up and “go get one.’’

McCaffery feels like that mindset is typically a shared one that leads to several players trying to do the same.

His preference would be for the Hawkeyes to get back to playing the way they did when Iowa last faced Penn State nine days ago.