IOWA CITY — It’s almost become an Iowa tradition.

For the fifth time in six seasons, the Big Ten Conference women’s basketball player of the year wears an Iowa uniform.

Caitlin Clark was named the Big Ten player of the year for the second straight season on Tuesday, a reflection of the junior guard’s dominance on a seventh-ranked Hawkeye team which carries a 23-6 record into conference tourney play on Friday.

The only player in the nation with more than 750 points, 210 rebounds, 210 assists and 30 steals this season, Clark is the first Big Ten player to earn league player of the year honors in back-to-back seasons since Megan Gustafson won the award in 2018 and 2019.

The Hawkeyes’ Kathleen Doyle won the honor in 2020.

“Caitlin, we all knew it was going to happen, but it is always nice to see it when it does," Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said.

Clark leads the Hawkeyes with averages of 27.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game, leading the nation in assists and ranking second in scoring.

She joined senior forward Monika Czinano as first-team All-Big Ten selections.

Clark was unanimously named to the first team by both Big Ten coaches and a media panel while Czinano was a unanimous choice of conference coaches and earned first-team honors from the media.

Named a first-team All-Big Ten choice for the fourth straight season, Czinano averages 17.2 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Hawkeyes and has ranked in the top five nationally in field goal percentage in each of the past four years.

“To be named first-team All-Big Ten four years in a row is amazing," Bluder said. “That speaks to the consistency that has been a part of Monika’s game throughout her career."

Two other Hawkeyes — senior McKenna Warnock and freshman Hannah Stuelke — received individual honors selected by the coaches and media while Kate Martin was selected as Iowa’s sportsmanship award recipient.

Warnock received honorable mention All-Big Ten honors and Stuelke was named the Big Ten sixth player of the year.

Iowa’s third-leading scorer, Warnock averaged 10.9 points and 5.7 rebounds, while Stuelke averaged 7.2 points and 4.3 rebounds.

The only freshman on the ballot for sixth player of the year recognition, Stuelke accumulated 208 points which were the most among Big Ten players who saw fewer than 500 minutes of playing time.

She is the first Hawkeye to be named the league’s sixth player of the year since Melissa Dixon in 2013.

“That’s a great honor for Hannah. She doesn’t realize how good of a player she is and we’ve talked about that with her, but to have other coaches from around the league recognize her contribution, that speaks volumes," Bluder said.

Illinois, which experienced a resurgent 21-8 season under first-year coach Shauna Green, had three players earn first- or second-team All-Big Ten honors. That’s the most for the Fighting Illini since the 1999-2000 season.

Makira Cook was named to the first team by both conference coaches and media while Genesis Bryant and Kendall Bostic were awarded second-team honors. The Illini’s Adalia McKenzie was awarded honorable mention.

Cook, a junior guard who earned second-team All-Atlantic 10 honors a year ago for Dayton, was unanimously named to the first team by league coaches after averaging 17.9 points and 4.1 points in the 27 games she played in for Illinois.

She is the first Fighting Illini women’s basketball player to earn first-team all-league honors since Jenna Smith in 2010.

Bryant averaged 14.8 points and 3.2 rebounds per game in addition to shooting 42 percent from 3-point range while Bostic, an honorable mention all-Big Ten pick a year ago, averaged 10.6 points and 9.9 rebounds.

In addition to the individual honors won by Clark and Stuelke, the Big Ten recognized Ohio State forward Cotie McMahon as the league’s freshman of the year, Indiana forward Mackenzie Holmes as the defensive player of the year and Indiana coach Teri Moren as the Big Ten coach of the year.