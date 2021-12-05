Bluder wins 800th as Hawkeyes roll

IOWA CITY – Lisa Bluder found more reasons to celebrate beyond a milestone victory on Sunday.

The Iowa women’s basketball coach did win the 800th game of a coaching career that began at St. Ambrose when the ninth-ranked Hawkeyes beat Michigan State 88-61 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena but she appreciated more than that.

Bluder liked how her ninth-ranked team played in the second half of its Big Ten opener, regaining its offensive mojo as it outscored the Spartans 33-11 in the third quarter to pull away from a 39-37 halftime lead.

She liked how Caitlin Clark recorded her second triple-double of Iowa’s shortened six-game season, finishing with 24 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists.

She liked how her team responded following a loss at Duke on Thursday after having three games canceled because of COVID-19 issues.

“We’re back, and that was what I was hoping to see,’’ Bluder said. “We all hoped it would be there at Duke but after having two full practices over a 17-day period, that probably wasn’t realistic. The team I saw in the second half, that’s our team. Iowa’s back.’’