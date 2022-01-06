Brockington's 4-point play leads Cyclones to first Big 12 win in more than a year

“I’m proud of our guys,” ISU head coach T.J. Otzelberger said. “It’s tough to win games in this league. It’s the best league in America. We’re gonna just try to find ways every night out to be a tough, scrappy team that can come away with whatever equation we need to win that game.”

Brockington led the Cyclones with 14 points and nine rebounds, narrowly missing his seventh double-double of the season and his career.

Aljaz Kunc added 13 points off the bench and Gabe Kalscheur scored nine — including two free throws that gave ISU a two-possession lead, at 46-42, with 1:22 remaining.

“We held them to 47 points,” said Kunc, who scored all seven of his second-half points at the free throw line. “I feel like for a conference game that’s pretty good. We forced a lot of turnovers, so we’ve just got to keep improving on both ends, but I feel like we are going to win games with defense, not offense.”

The Cyclones led 30-19 at halftime and seemed to be in control against the Red Raiders, who saw a five-game winning streak in the series snapped.

But ISU didn’t score a point in the second half until Caleb Grill drained two free throws with 12:37 remaining.