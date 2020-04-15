Carton to continue career at Marquette

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DJ Carton has found a new home.

The former Bettendorf basketball standout, who spent this past season at Ohio State, posted on social media Wednesday evening he is continuing his career at Marquette University.

Regarded as one of the nation's top 35 recruits in the 2019 class, the point guard played in 20 games for the Buckeyes before leaving the team for mental health issues in late January.

"New chapter," Carton said on his Instagram account announcing the decision.

Marquette's campus is located in Milwaukee, just more than a 3-hour drive from the Quad-Cities.

A member of the Big East Conference, Marquette was 18-12 this past season. The Golden Eagles are coached by former Duke guard Steve Wojciechowski.

When Carton went through the recruiting process the first time, Marquette was one of his final six schools along with Ohio State, Michigan, Indiana, Iowa and Xavier.

The 6-foot-2 and 190-pound guard averaged 10.4 points, 3 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game for the Buckeyes.