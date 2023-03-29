Caitlin Clark delivered on her promise.

A year ago as a finalist for the Naismith Award, the Iowa women's basketball player promised during an awards ceremony in Minneapolis to return this year and to bring the entire Hawkeye team along with her to the Final Four.

The Hawkeyes earned that opportunity earlier this week — securing the program's first Final Four berth in 30 years — and Wednesday, Clark received the top individual honor awarded in college women's basketball.

With her parents, teammates and coaches looking on in Dallas, the junior guard was named as the recipient of the 2023 Naismith Trophy, presented by the Atlanta Tipoff Club to the most outstanding player in the country.

Clark began her remarks by congratulating the other three finalists, South Carolina's Aliyah Boston, Virginia Tech's Elizabeth Kitley and Villanova's Maddy Siegrist.

She said each of them helped raise interest and awareness in women's college basketball, saying there were a number of other players who are contributing to growth of the game as well.

Clark then turned her attention to her teammates and coaches, thanking coach Lisa Bluder and associate head coach Jan Jensen for their help in her development.

To her teammates, who attended as a group, she followed, "This is as much your award as it is mine."

Clark also thanked her parents, Brent Clark and Anne Nizzi-Clark, and her brothers Blake and Colin, for providing a support system that helped her become the player she has grown into at Iowa.

Clark, named earlier for the second time as the Big Ten player of the year, has enjoyed a dominant season while leading Iowa to a 30-6 record.

She leads a Hawkeye team which has the nation's best scoring offense with averages of 27.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game and over the course of the season she has had a hand in 57 percent of Iowa's offensive output with her scoring and assists.

Clark currently leads NCAA Division I basketball with her assist average, her 127 3-point baskets and her five triple-doubles.

The West Des Moines, Iowa, native has scored 30 or more points in 12 games, including three games when she has topped 40 points.

Clark is the first Division I women's basketball player to record more than 900 points and 300 assists in the same season and her 984 points are the second most in a single season in Big Ten history, topped only by the 1,001 scored by Iowa's Megan Gustafson in 2019.

Clark has been even more productive in NCAA tourney play, averaging 30 points, 11 assists, 5.8 rebounds, 4.8 3-point baskets and 2.5 steals in the Hawkeyes' four victories.

Eric Oberman, executive director of the Atlanta Tipoff Club, said in announcing the award winner that Clark has separated herself from her peers with the way she has dominated this season.

"The Nasmith Trophy represents the pinnacle of achievement in college basketball, and it is a great honor to congratulate Caitlin," Oberman said. "Her sheer dominance in today's women's college basketball game is undeniably awe inspiring, and we are very proud to recognize her remarkable accomplishments this season."

Clark was unanimously named as a first-team all-American and all-Big Ten player and received academic all-American recognition.

She is also a finalist for the John R. Wooden Award, the Wade Trophy and the Ann Meyers Drysdale, Dawn Staley and Nancy Lieberman awards.

In addition, she is a strong candidate for Associated Press player of the year honors which will be presented in Dallas on Thursday.

Clark is the third Hawkeye player — male or female — to win the Naismith Trophy.

Gustsfson won the women's award in 2019 after leading Iowa to a spot in the Elite Eight and Luka Garza was the men's recipient in 2021.

Iowa's basketball programs join the programs at Duke, LSU, Notre Dame, Texas and Virginia as the only programs to have both men's and women's Naismith Trophy recipients.