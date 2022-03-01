Clark is latest Hawkeye named Big Ten's best

Caitlin Clark doesn’t think it happened by accident.

The Iowa sophomore became the fourth Hawkeye in five seasons to be named as the Big Ten player of the year in women’s basketball on Tuesday, following two-time winner Megan Gustafson and Kathleen Doyle in receiving the recognition.

“I think that really speaks to the coaches and what they do here to develop talent,’’ Clark said in a video conference. “The fact that the players who have won it play multiple positions is pretty cool as well.’’

In helping 12th-ranked Iowa to its first Big Ten regular-season championship since 2008, Clark leads the nation in scoring and assists and has been the Hawkeyes’ top rebounder during a 20-7 season.

The 6-foot guard from West Des Moines averages 27.5 points, 8.3 assists and 7.9 rebounds per game for Iowa and from the perspective of coach Lisa Bluder, her selection as the player of the year was a no brainer.

“I feel strongly that she is the national player of the year, so this is the first step toward that,’’ Bluder said.

Clark’s selection as the Big Ten player of the year by both conference coaches and a media panel follows Gustafson winning the same honor in 2018 and 2019 for work in the post and Doyle being named in 2020 after leading the Hawkeyes’ from the point guard position.

“The three of them have totally different games, even though Kathleen played the point her game was very different than Caitlin’s game,’’ Bluder said.

She does see common traits between the three, listing work ethic, confidence and bringing a team-first approach to the game as something Clark shares with Gustafson and Doyle.

Bluder believes the Hawkeyes’ recent run of players of the year sends a message to recruits that they can develop into that caliber of player at Iowa.

“If you come here, you can develop into a player who will receive that regional, almost national recognition that comes with playing in the Big Ten,’’ Bluder said. “It’s hard to convince somebody of that if it had never been done here, but it has been done here and that is something recruits can see.’’

Clark, one of seven Hawkeyes ever to be named as the Big Ten player of the year, joined Michigan’s Naz Hillmon as the only two players unanimously chosen as first-team all-Big Ten players by both conference coaches and a media panel.

Both groups also selected Hawkeye center Monika Czinano to a spot on the 10-player first team while Iowa forward McKenna Warnock received second-team recognition from the media and honorable mention from conference coaches.

Czinano was named to the first team for the third consecutive season while the second-team recognition is the first all-Big Ten honor for Warnock, who was named to the league’s all-freshman team two years ago.

The nation’s leader in field-goal percentage with a 66.9-percent touch from the field, Czinano averages 20.7 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.

Warnock is Iowa’s third-leading scorer and second-leading rebounder with averages of 12.4 and 6.9 respectively.

Kate Martin was the only other Hawkeye honored, selected as the Iowa recipient of the Big Ten sportsmanship award.

Conference coaches and the media panel agreed on all of the individual honors announced Tuesday.

In addition to Clark being named as the player of the year, Northwestern’s Veronica Burton was named the Big Ten defensive player of the year, Nebraska’s Alexis Markowski was picked as the freshman of the year, Maryland’s Shyanne Sellers was selected as the sixth player of the year and Michigan’s Kim Barnes Arico was honored as the coach of the year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0