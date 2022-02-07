Clark's long-range touch gains national notice

Caitlin Clark figured she had nothing to lose.

“It was coming down to the end and we didn’t want it to end in a bad way, so why not come out firing? So, that’s what I did,’’ Clark said following Iowa’s 98-90 women’s basketball loss at sixth-ranked Michigan on Sunday.

The Hawkeye sophomore delivered an eye-opening, jaw-dropping performance as she drilled shot after shot from just inside the mid-court stripe at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.

Clark scored 25 of her career-high 46 points in the fourth quarter as Iowa chipped away at a 25-point deficit.

She hit eight of the 10 shots she attempted in the final quarter, including four of the five she took from 3-point range in a sharpshooting performance Wolverines coach Kim Barnes Arico summed up as "ridiculous."

Michigan double- and triple-teamed Clark without any success.

“I feel like I played loose in the fourth quarter. I just started launching the ball at that point,’’ she said. “It didn’t really matter. We were down 15, 16. The coaches just kept saying, ‘Fight, fight, fight.’”

Clark’s fight didn’t go unnoticed.

She was named the Big Ten player of the week for the sixth time this season on Monday, recognized for averaging 38.7 points, 9.3 assists and 6.3 rebounds during a three-game week that saw Clark score 43 points in a game against Ohio State and collect her fifth triple-double of the season at Wisconsin.

Sunday’s 46-point, 10-assist effort against the Wolverines marked only the second time in the past 15 years that a player in the NBA, WNBA or Division I college basketball has topped 45 points while dishing out a double-digit assist total.

The other player? Kevin Durant accomplished it during a game in the 2021 NBA playoffs.

In addition to earning another Big Ten honor, her fifth in six weeks, Clark was also named Monday by ESPN as it national player of the week and was placed by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association on the top-10 watch list for its Nancy Lieberman Award.

The namesake of the award presented to the top point guard took notice of Clark’s work at Michigan as well.

On her Twitter account, Lieberman called Clark’s effort “one of the best and most amazing performances’’ she had seen in years.

“Keep pulling us out of our seats,’’ Lieberman wrote.

