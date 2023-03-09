CHICAGO – As it turned out, both the basketball and victory proved to be too much for Iowa to wrap its arms around Thursday in its opening game at the upset-filled Big Ten Conference basketball tournament.

Ohio State became the fourth lower seed in as many games to win as it fought off the Hawkeyes 73-69 at the United Center.

The 13th-seeded Buckeyes ousted the defending tourney champs with some late sharpshooting from an unlikely source and by retaining possession during a scramble for the ball in the final 20 seconds that stretched from one end of the court to the other.

Iowa forward Kris Murray needed one word to describe what took place.

“Chaos,’’ he said.

The fifth-seeded Hawkeyes trailed 71-69 when Payton Sandfort, fouled after securing an offensive rebound, knocked down a pair of free throws with 20 seconds remaining.

Tony Perkins saw a chance to attempt a steal following the inbounds and then found himself battling for a loose ball.

“We just tried to deny the ball, get steals, get a quick basket and tie the game,’’ Perkins said. “We could have tied the ball up, get a jump ball or try to call a timeout if we could get a full grip but we couldn’t get a full grip on the ball.’’

Ohio State ended up rushing the ball to the other end of the court where another scramble for the ball ensued.

That’s where Murray found himself on the ground to the right of the Buckeye basket had his hands on the ball and threw it toward the right sideline.

Nobody touched the ball as it rolled out closer to the midcourt line and following a video review, Ohio State retained possession. A foul on Ahron Ulis on the inbounds led to a pair of free throws by Justice Sueing with 9 seconds to play that gave the Buckeyes their margin of victory.

“It was two teams going for the ball in a tough game,’’ Murray said. “Tough game. I’m not sure about the call at the end, but it just didn’t go our way, I guess, and they got the ball back. I couldn’t tell you exactly what happened. There was a lot of chaos going on.’’

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said he appreciated the tenacity from his team but said the Hawkeyes made too many mistakes to win.

“I thought we played really hard and I thought we executed fairly well. We got good shot opportunities, got to the line in the second half, but in a game like this 11 turnovers is too many,’’ McCaffery said. “We had a lot of guys fumbling the ball and we needed to come up with that one at the end.’’

In the final seconds, Patrick McCaffery missed a 3-point try and Filip Rebraca’s unsuccessful attempt at a putback only added to the frustration of a game that was a struggle for Iowa from the start.

“We didn’t show up ready,’’ Murray said. “I feel like we got open looks that we wanted to get, but they just weren’t falling. We were able to get stops, too, and that kept it close.’’

It was a back-and-forth battle all day in a matchup between two teams that split regular-season games, each winning on their home court.

There were 18 lead changes, the most of any game Iowa had been involved in during its 19-13 season, and neither team managed more than a run of five consecutive points.

“When we made a run, they were able to make one of their own and get stops,’’ Rebraca said. “They weren’t going to quit. That’s what they showed.’’

The Hawkeyes led by five points and trailed by six in an opening half that ended with Ohio State in front 29-28.

Iowa opened a pair of short-lived four-point leads in the second half, missing the opportunity to extend the margin on one, before the Buckeyes finally pushed ahead stay.

Roddy Gayle Jr., who entered the tournament averaging 3.7 points per game, finished with nine for Ohio State and none were more significant than the 3-pointer he knocked down from the right wing to break a 61-all tie with 3 minutes, 21 seconds remaining.

Gayle, who scored all of his points in the final six minutes, said he felt comfortable in the moment.

“Coach (Chris Holtmann) has the utmost confidence in me and we practice this stuff, late-moment games, time and score. Just felt like another shot, honestly,’’ Gayle said.

Perkins scored on a drive on the ensuing possession to pull the Hawkeyes within 64-63, but then missed two free throws with 2:26 to play that not only denied Iowa a chance to regain the lead but positioned Ohio State to take a 67-63 lead on a 3-pointer by Justice Sueing that just beat the shot clock with 1:54 to go.

“There were too many times this year when we were down or struggling, when we had to deal with adversity, and this team had to learn to play the right way. There’s a way you have to play to give yourself a chance,’’ Holtmann said. “We’re learning.’’

Rebraca led Iowa with 20 points and combined with Murray and Perkins for 53 of the Hawkeyes’ 69 points.

One of four freshmen in the lineup, Bruce Thornton led Ohio State with a 17-point game, an effort complemented by 16 points from Brice Sensabaugh, 14 from Sueing and 13 off the bench from Sean McNeil.