Time spent in backyards in Davenport and the gym at the YMCA in Muscatine helped develop the competitive spirit in two senior starters on the University of Iowa women’s basketball team.

This week, they’re preparing to take on South Carolina in the Final Four but the Hawkeyes’ Kate Martin and McKenna Warnock spent plenty of time competing against family members in the Quad-Cities area when they were younger.

Grandparents of both players raised families in the area, and that led the future Iowa players to spend plenty of time in the region.

Martin’s mother, Jill, is a member of the Fitzpatrick family. With grandparents and a number of aunts and uncles living in the Quad-Cities, visits to the area were frequent.

"Growing up, our family vacation every year was going to Iowa, going to Davenport, and the times I had there were a lot of fun," Martin said.

Warnock said that she had her share of good times in Muscatine.

Her mother, Karri, is a Muscatine High School graduate, and one of Warnock’s first basketball memories is going to the ‘Y’ in Muscatine and shooting baskets with her grandfather, Bernie Coder.

"We’d go there and play PIG. He says he always beat me, but he never did, even when I was five," Warnock said, flashing a smile. "But, it’s something I’ll always remember. Going to Muscatine, it was like a second home."

Martin enjoyed a little friendly competition on her visits to Davenport.

With plenty of cousins to see, the backyard became the usual spot where the kids would go to play.

“We’d be out there playing one game or another almost every day," she said. "Sometimes, we’d shoot some hoops in the driveway but mostly we’d be out there in the backyard running around playing one game or another.

"There was always some sort of competitive thing going on."

While Martin went to high school in Edwardsville, Ill., where her father Matt coached football and Warnock grew up in Madison, Wis., where she went to Monona Grove High School, the fun each had during those trips to Iowa growing up factored into their decisions to become Hawkeyes.

"Knowing my grandparents were just down the road from Iowa City in Muscatine, I was real comfortable with Iowa when I was being recruited," Warnock said. “I knew what the area was like and it made it easy for my parents to come to my games and visit my grandparents."

Martin connected with the Hawkeye program at an even earlier age.

She attended her first Iowa basketball camp when she was five years old and returned annually.

"I fell in love with the place and developed a good relationship with the staff," Martin said. "I looked forward to going to coach (Lisa) Bluder’s camp every year. I loved basketball and I loved going to camp and being around other players who felt the same way."

Martin arrived at Iowa in the fall of 2018, but redshirted as a freshman after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament in the summer prior to what would have been her freshman season.

She made her collegiate debut during the 2019-20 season, the same year Warnock took the court as a true freshman after earning Miss Wisconsin Basketball honors.

Both players made a quick impact.

As Iowa prepares for Friday’s 8:30 p.m. national semifinal game against top-ranked and unbeaten South Carolina, both are part of a starting five that has been in the lineup for 90 consecutive games for Iowa.

Warnock is Iowa’s third-leading scorer and rebounder, averaging 11.1 points and 6 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-1 forward is also second on the team with 15 blocks and third with 33 steals.

Martin is fourth among Hawkeyes in both scoring (7.5 points) and rebounding (4.1). The 6-0 guard is also second on the team to Caitlin Clark with 128 assists, shares third with 14 blocks and is fourth with 31 steals.

Both made significant contributions during the Hawkeyes’ wins over Colorado and Louisville last weekend in Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games in Seattle.

In the 87-77 win over the Buffaloes, Martin had a team-best plus/minus of plus 17. She finished with 16 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Warnock had 12 points and four rebounds in the Colorado game and followed that with 17 points and five boards in the 97-83 win over Louisville, while Martin had six points, five assists and two steals in that game.

They accomplished that by being themselves, an objective that has led Iowa to the program’s first 30-win season as it readies for its first Final Four appearance since 1993.

Warnock said that is why the Hawkeyes are not only the first Big Ten Conference team to reach the Final Four since 2015, but also to be the type of team they are.

"It’s just pouring into your teammates and loving each other and doing it for each other," Warnock said. "No one is greater to the left or to the right of you, just knowing that we are a team and that everyone matters no matter their role. I think we all really bought into that, especially this year."