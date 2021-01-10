Coss: Wieskamp snaps out, goes over 1,000 career points

More than a milestone, Wieskamp needed a performance like this.

Since tallying 17 points and nine rebounds against Purdue in the Big Ten opener, Wieskamp had been sideways.

And with Iowa's depth this season, McCaffery has multiple options on his bench to turn to when one of his key cogs isn't performing.

Wieskamp was 3-for-8 shooting against Northwestern, 2-for-9 at Rutgers and attempted only six shots at Maryland. He had missed 15 of his last 19 tries from the 3-point line and failed to get into double figures the previous two games. His defense was lacking at times, too.

But for a player who scored 2,376 points in high school and has been in double figures 55 times during his Hawkeye career, it was a matter of when, not if, he would get back on track.

He is too talented, too experienced and too accomplished to stay in a rut for a substantial period of time.

So besides a spirited practice Saturday, Wieskamp did more film study in recent days to see the way teams are defending him, how he can generate more openings for himself and how he can better play off All-American Luka Garza.