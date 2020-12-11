Despite foul trouble, Garza helps Hawkeyes rout Cyclones

IOWA CITY — The Iowa men's basketball team got a chance in the first half Friday night to see what would happen if dominating center Luka Garza ever got into foul trouble.
In the second half, everyone got to see another example of why almost everyone is picking Garza to be this year’s national player of the year.
Jack Nunge came off the bench to do a really solid Garza imitation in the first half and Garza put on another astonishing shooting display in the second half as the Hawkeyes romped to a 105-77 victory over Iowa State in the Cy-Hawk rivalry game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
It’s the most lopsided victory by either side in the 74-game history of the Iowa-ISU series, topping an 85-59 Iowa win in 1980.
Nunge notched the second double-double of his career with 17 points and 10 rebounds.
Garza, who came into the game as the nation’s leading scorer, fired in 34 points despite playing only 17 minutes because of foul trouble. He made 13 of 14 shots from the field, 6 of 7 from 3-point range, and scored 21 consecutive Iowa points in one blistering second-half stretch to put the game out of reach.
Joe Wieskamp added 16 points for the No. 3-ranked Hawkeyes (5-0), who shot 54.4% from the field.
Iowa, led by Garza, rolled out to an early lead and had a 27-17 advantage when the 6-foot-11 senior picked up his second foul with 10:48 remaining in the first half. He immediately went to the bench and the Cyclones immediately turned up the defensive pressure and went on a 15-2 scoring run to grab a 32-29 lead.
Tyler Harris, a 5-foot-9 transfer from Memphis who hounded Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon defensively, nailed a 3-point field goal to tie the score at 29 and then made another 3 to make it 32-29 with 7:38 to go.
The Hawkeyes responded with a string of seven straight points, five of them by CJ Fredrick. They were clinging to a 38-36 lead when Wieskamp, Nunge and Connor McCaffery collaborated on a 12-0 run, making it 50-36. Nunge scored on an inbounds lob pass from Bohannon, then capped the run by slamming one through off a lob from Fredrick.
They held a 52-41 lead at the half and then scored the first nine points of the second half to make it 61-41.
However Garza picked up his third foul with 17:24 remaining in the game and went to the bench again. The Cyclones made another brief run behind Javan Johnson to get to within 11 at 66-55.
Then Fredrick scored on a drive and Garza returned and quickly turned the game into a rout. He drained four straight 3s, scored inside a couple of times, hit another 3 and scored on a putback to make it 89-64.
Johnson led Iowa State (1-2) with 20 points with Rasir Bolton adding 18 and Jalen Coleman-Lands 17.
Bohannon scored only three points, on a long-range shot in the opening minute of the second half, but he became only the fourth Iowa player ever to be a part of four victories over the Cyclones. The only ones to do it previously were Kevin Boyle, Bob Hansen and Mark Gannon.
