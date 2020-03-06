Drake ousts top seed UNI at MVC tourney

“We continue to believe in each other and we went into this tournament saying every game is just a new 40-minute game,” said Drake coach Darian DeVries, a UNI basketball alum. “Northern Iowa has had a tremendous year. We didn’t have quite the year we wanted to, but today was just one 40-minute game, and whoever’s better after these 40 minutes gets to play on.

“It started (Thursday against Illinois State) and then today again (16 hours later). They just played with a tremendous kind of effort and they had fun. It’s awesome as a coach to see them enjoying playing the game.”

Drake knocked down 6 of 10 first half 3-pointers and led by as many as 17 points 15 minutes into the game.

Anthony Murphy matched his career high with connections on his first three attempts from distance and finished with 12 points. Defensively, Murphy often picked up MVC Player of the Year AJ Green at half-court and held him to 19 points on 8 of 25 shooting.

“I think I was able to get to some of my spots, but I think I might have rushed it a few times too early in the possession,” Green said. “I maybe didn’t just stick with what we were doing a week ago, just letting our offense work for us, and then when I have shots, just shoot it.”