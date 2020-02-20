Evelyn and Pemsl come off bench to spark Hawkeyes

McCaffery said it seemed as though Pemsl had the same bounce in his step that he had when he was a starter in his freshman season.

"Early in the week I felt like my old self again," Pemsl admitted. "I had the confidence to shoot the ball and know that it’s going to go in. When I’m doing that, I feel like I can help the team out even more."

At one point Thursday, he made a big play and shouted "I’m back" as he ran back down the court.

"It’s not like I really lost it," he said with a smile. "It’s just been all confidence, all mental."

Evelyn, a graduate transfer from Valparaiso, has seen extensive playing time all season but seldom has made much of a mark statistically. He said it’s taken some time to settle in.

"It’s just me getting more comfortable with the system and how the guys play and how I can be effective in it," Evelyn said. "It’s just all clicking at the right time right now."

Both Pemsl and Evelyn admitted they felt more pressure to produce with third-leading scorer CJ Fredrick sidelined by a sprained ankle.

"We know we’re kind of down a few guys, we’ve got people banged up, so everybody knows they need to step up," Evelyn said.