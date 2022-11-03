Freshmen positioned to help Hawkeyes

Fran McCaffery likes what he has seen from two freshmen on the University of Iowa basketball team and is working to get a third healthy as the Hawkeyes prepare for Monday’s season opener.

The Iowa coach labeled the preseason work of Dasonte Bowen and Josh Dix as promising on Thursday and said that walk-on Amarion Nimmers from Rock Island is currently sidelined with a wrist injury.

Bowen played just over 20 minutes and Dix was on the court for more than 12 minutes in the Hawkeyes’ 118-72 exhibition win over Truman State earlier this week.

Both delivered the type of performance McCaffery was hoping to see in advance of Monday's 6 p.m. regular-season opener against Bethune-Cookman at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

“Those guys have been terrific. They were good in the game and they have been good in practice,’’ McCaffery said.

Bowen led Iowa with eight assists and scored four points in the exhibition while Dix knocked down 3-of-5 shots including a pair from 3-point range as part of an eight-point game.

For Dix, the competition was his first public performance since breaking the tibia and fibula in his right leg during a high school game for Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln in late January.

“The real test for young guys is consistency, how consistent can they be with their effort, how consistent can they be with their performance,’’ McCaffery said. “They’re both good players so I haven’t been surprised by anything at all with them. We’re pleased with where both of them are at.’’

Nimmers watched Monday’s game from the bench in sweats.

“He has a problem with his wrist right now. It’s nothing overly serious but he’s been out for a couple of days,’’ McCaffery said.

While he likes what he has seen from Nimmers so far in practice, McCaffery did not rule out the possibility of redshirting Nimmers this season.

“I think it’s something we will talk to him about,’’ McCaffery said.