IOWA BASKETBALL

Garza claims his first national player of the year award

Ohio St Iowa Basketball

Iowa center Luka Garza was named the national player of the year by The Sporting News on Tuesday, a day after being named Big Ten player of the year.

 AP

IOWA CITY — The regular season just ended and Luka Garza’s shelf space is already starting to fill up.

A day after being named the Big Ten’s player of the year by both the league’s coaches and media, Garza won his first — but perhaps not his last — national player of the year award Tuesday from The Sporting News.

The 6-foot-11 center became the first Hawkeye ever to be named a national player of the year by a news outlet.

"It’s kind of crazy," Garza said, who was also named the AP Big Ten player of the year Tuesday. "I never really envisioned this when I came to the University of Iowa. I knew coming here I would be able to do something special, but nothing like this. So it’s definitely just an honor."

Garza also is a finalist for the Naismith Trophy, the Oscar Robertson Trophy, the Wooden Award, the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award and the Lute Olson Award, all of which will name their winners over the next month or so.

He enters play in the Big Ten tournament this week with an active streak of 16 consecutive games scoring 20 or more points. He is averaging 23.9 points per game — 26.7 in a dozen games against ranked opponents — and 9.9 rebounds per game.

Garza also was named Tuesday as the United States Basketball Writers Association District VI player of the year and was named to the 10-player all-district team. Teammate Joe Wieskamp also made the team along with Iowa State’s Tyrese Haliburton and Northern Iowa’s A.J. Green.

