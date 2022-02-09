Garza, Muscatine's Wier among Hawkeyes to be honored

Two-time national player of the year Luka Garza will formally have his jersey number retired and three other University of Iowa basketball greats will have their jerseys retired at a Hawkeye home game later this month.

Iowa officials announced Wednesday that it will honor Garza, Charles “Chuck’’ Darling, Roy Marble and Muscatine’s Murray Wier before and during the Hawkeyes’ game against Michigan State on Feb. 22.

Director of athletics Gary Barta said in a statement that discussions surrounding jersey retirement and recognition at Iowa re-emerged after Garza and Megan Gustafson were selected as national players of the year.

“I’m pleased we took the opportunity to look back at our history and moving forward all of the men’s and women’s honorees will be recognized in the rafters of Carver-Hawkeye Arena,’’ Barta said.

Earning national player of the years the past two seasons, Garza’s No. 55 will be retired at halftime of a 6 p.m. game between the Hawkeyes and Spartans.

Darling, Marble and Wier will have their jerseys retired prior to the Iowa-Michigan State game during a ceremony that is scheduled to begin at approximately 5:45 p.m.

Iowa also announced that all retired numbers and jerseys from the Iowa men’s and women’s basketball programs will be hung from the rafters at Carver-Hawkeye Arena beginning next week. That includes recognition for nine additional men’s players and two women’s players.

Men’s players to be honored in addition to those being recognized later this month are B.J. Armstrong, Ronnie Lester, Carl Cain, Bill Seaberg, Bill Logan, Bill Schoof, Chris Street, Greg Stokes and Rock Island's Sharm Scheuerman.

Women’s players to be honored are Michelle Edwards and Gustafson.

Iowa men's coach Fran McCaffery said he looks forward to celebrating the career of Garza, who swept all major postseason men’s basketball awards in 2021 while becoming the first Hawkeye to earn consensus national player of the year recognition.

“Luka epitomizes everything that you want in your program. Not just Hawkeye fans, but college basketball fans across the country appreciated his achievements on and off the court for four years and the way he pursued his dreams,’’ McCaffery said.

Garza called the recognition “a dream come true’’ and “an honor my family and I will never forget.’’

McCaffery welcomes the honor for Darling, Marble and Wier. Members of the Marble and Wier families are scheduled to be in attendance and will be recognized.

“Chuck and Murray were our first consensus All-Americans, while Roy was the program’s leading scorer for three decades and won nearly 100 games as a Hawkeye,’’ McCaffery said.

Wier, who began his high school career in Grandview and completed it in Muscatine, led NCAA Division I basketball in scoring as a senior in 1948 when he became Iowa’s first consensus All-American in the sport. He scored a then-Big Ten record of 272 points in conference play that year and is one of only three Hawkeyes to earn the Chicago Tribune’s Silver Basketball as the Big Ten’s most valuable player.

Darling earned first-team All-American honors and Big Ten MVP recognition as a senior in 1952. His scoring average of 25.5 points during his senior remains as the third highest in Hawkeye history.

Marble scored 2,116 points in 134 games to become the first Hawkeye to score more than 2,000 points while leading Iowa to four straight NCAA tourney appearances from 1986-89. He held Iowa’s scoring record for 31 years until Garza broke it.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0