Garza's start grabs everyone's attention

Luka Garza already has a pretty full trophy case. But if he hasn’t done so already, he probably should begin clearing some more space.

Iowa’s 6-foot-11 center is going to be adding a lot of hardware this season, possibly starting as early as Monday when the first weekly college basketball awards begin trickling out.

After what happened in the Hawkeyes’ first two games of the season, it’s almost unfathomable that Garza won’t be the Big Ten player of the week for the opening week of the season. He may win many of the national player of the week awards, too.

I’m guessing not many other players averaged 33.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3 blocked shots per game while making 25 of the 29 shots they attempted in the first week.

And this is only the beginning. It was a really nice first step toward winning all the postseason awards Garza has been projected to procure. The Naismith, the Wooden, the Jabbar, etc.

Garza’s performance on Friday against Southern University, in which he made 14 of 15 shots and scored 41 points (36 in the first half), sent some people scrambling through the record books and sent others digging into the thesaurus to unearth new superlatives.