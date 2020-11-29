Garza's start grabs everyone's attention

Luka Garza already has a pretty full trophy case. But if he hasn’t done so already, he probably should begin clearing some more space.
Iowa’s 6-foot-11 center is going to be adding a lot of hardware this season, possibly starting as early as Monday when the first weekly college basketball awards begin trickling out.
After what happened in the Hawkeyes’ first two games of the season, it’s almost unfathomable that Garza won’t be the Big Ten player of the week for the opening week of the season. He may win many of the national player of the week awards, too.
I’m guessing not many other players averaged 33.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3 blocked shots per game while making 25 of the 29 shots they attempted in the first week.
And this is only the beginning. It was a really nice first step toward winning all the postseason awards Garza has been projected to procure. The Naismith, the Wooden, the Jabbar, etc.
Garza’s performance on Friday against Southern University, in which he made 14 of 15 shots and scored 41 points (36 in the first half), sent some people scrambling through the record books and sent others digging into the thesaurus to unearth new superlatives.
Someone pointed out that the only other Division I player in the past 10 years to score 40 points in a game and shoot better than 90% from the field was UConn's Amida Brimah, who did it against Coppin State in 2014.
Someone else noted that Garza was only the fourth player from a major conference in the past decade to score 41 or more points in a game while playing 29 minutes or less, joining Wisconsin’s Frank Kaminsky (2013), Michigan State’s Adreian Payne (2014) and Memphis’ Jeremiah Martin (2019).
It was the 18th consecutive game in which Garza has scored 20 or more points, tying former Oklahoma star Trae Young for the second longest streak of the past 25 years. He now is just one away from the high of 19 by T.J Warren of N.C. State.
The guy is shooting 86% from the field. He is averaging 1.29 points per minute played.
On Twitter, Dick Vitale anointed him his Star of the Day, adding “He is going to cause nightmares for the coaches in the @B1GMBBall.’’
Other phrases scattered around the Twittersphere included “once in a lifetime player,’’ “full-on Beast mode’’ and “absolute treasure.’’
“Is Luka Garza a human being?’’ someone asked.
“Luka Garza is an animal,’’ someone else answered.
Less than a week into the season, Garza already has moved up three spots on Iowa’s career scoring list, moving into ninth place ahead of Jess Settles, who happened to be broadcasting Friday’s game for the Big Ten Network.
Like so many others, Settles dug deep into his storehouse of adjectives by the end of that 36-point first half, rattling through “amazing,’’ “unstoppable,’’ “absolutely ridiculous’’ and finally just spitting out “un real.’’ He said it as two words for added emphasis.
“This is truly one of the better performances you will ever see regardless of the competition …’’ Settles said. “This is Wilt Chamberlain, Pete Maravich kind of stuff.’’
You really wonder what Garza might be able to accomplish individually once he really gets warmed up this season. John Johnson’s Iowa record of 49 points in a game, set in 1970 against Northwestern, is doable. He could have done it Friday if he’d really wanted to.
The Big Ten record of 61 points in a game, achieved by Purdue’s Rick Mount against Iowa just four days after Johnson’s feat, might not be within reach although we’ve learned not to underestimate Garza.
On the rise: Look for the Hawkeyes to possibly rise as high as No. 3 when the first in-season Associated Press poll comes out Monday since two of the four teams ahead of them in the preseason rankings already have lost.
No. 3 Villanova fell to Virginia Tech 81-73 in overtime on Saturday night and No. 4 Virginia suffered a stunning 61-60 loss to San Francisco on Friday, just two days after USF lost to UMass-Lowell.
It’s not out of the question that Iowa’s Dec. 19 game against top-rated Gonzaga could be a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup. Baylor, which currently occupies the No. 2 slot, has a very tough game against No. 8 Illinois on Wednesday and then it plays Gonzaga. If things fall right, the Hawkeyes could be No. 1 within a week or so.
Life of Riley: Former Iowa player Riley Till is making the most of his opportunity as a graduate transfer at Cal Poly.
Till started the Mustangs’ season-opening 100-46 victory over Bethesda College on Friday and collected team-high totals of 17 points and 7 rebounds, making all seven of his shots from the field.
By the way, in 43 career games at Iowa, Till scored 36 points.
There will be two other Hawkeye transfers playing for other Division I programs this season. Cordell Pemsl has played 15 minutes for Virginia Tech in victories over Radford and Villanova, collecting one point and two rebounds. Maishe Dailey will play for Akron, which has paused workouts because of COVID-19 and currently is not scheduled to play a game until Dec. 19.
Strong start: Big Ten teams have done very well in the first few days of the season, compiling a 21-2 record going into Sunday’s action. The only losses were by Purdue against Clemson and by Nebraska to Nevada.
