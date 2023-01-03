Hawkeye forward takes leave

Patrick McCaffery is stepping away from the game, taking an indefinite leave of absence from the University of Iowa basketball team to address a personal anxiety issue.

The Hawkeyes' junior forward announced his decision Tuesday, indicating in a statement that he has been battling anxiety for a while.

"Recently, it has peaked, which has inhibited my preparation and performance on the court. It's not fair to myself or teammates to be on the court when I am not myself," McCaffery said.

He said the situation has impacted his sleep, appetite and stamina, which has resulted in not having the energy he needs to compete effectively to his standards.

"My struggle with anxiety affects every aspect of my well-being and makes it incredibly difficult to function normally. This is what I'm battling right now," McCaffery said, calling his leave to address the situation indefinite.

"It might be two games, it may be four games, it may be more, but I will return when I feel like myself," he said, adding that the situation is not related to his past battle with cancer.

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said that his son is no different than the millions of people who battle through anxiety on a daily basis.

"It has become more noticeable on and off the court over the past couple weeks," coach McCaffery said. "Patrick has the full support of his family, coaches, teammates and administration as he fights through this."

Patrick McCaffery has started all 14 games Iowa has played this season and is the Hawkeyes' third-leading scorer and rebounder, averaging 12.8 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.

Coach McCaffery said he appreciates Patrick's willingness to publicly address his situation.

"All of us admire his courage and willingness to be open about this struggle and we hope others know that they are not alone," he said. "We will be with him every step of the way."