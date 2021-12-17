Hawkeye GameDay: Iowa-Utah State at a glance

IOWA VS. UTAH STATE

When: Saturday, 8 p.m.

Where: Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, S.D.

TV: BTN

Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

* Utah State forward Justin Bean is second in the nation with seven double-doubles this season and ranks fifth in the country in rebounding at 11.1 boards per game. He’s averaging 19.4 points as well, shooting 63.8& from the field and 47.8% from 3-point range.

* The Hawkeyes and Aggies will be playing in familiar territory in a neutral site game. Iowa is playing at the Sioux Falls arena for third time, beating Colorado there in 2017 and losing to top-ranked Gonzaga there last season. Utah State played three games in a tournament there a year ago, losing to Virginia Commonwealth and South Dakota State before beating Northern Iowa.