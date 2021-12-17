Hawkeye GameDay: Iowa-Utah State at a glance

IOWA VS. UTAH STATE
When: Saturday, 8 p.m.
Where: Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, S.D.
TV: BTN
Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
STORYLINES
* Utah State forward Justin Bean is second in the nation with seven double-doubles this season and ranks fifth in the country in rebounding at 11.1 boards per game. He’s averaging 19.4 points as well, shooting 63.8& from the field and 47.8% from 3-point range.
* The Hawkeyes and Aggies will be playing in familiar territory in a neutral site game. Iowa is playing at the Sioux Falls arena for third time, beating Colorado there in 2017 and losing to top-ranked Gonzaga there last season. Utah State played three games in a tournament there a year ago, losing to Virginia Commonwealth and South Dakota State before beating Northern Iowa.
* Utah State spreads the ball around, ranking third in the nation in assists. The Aggies average 20.2 per game and have topped 20 assists in six games this season. Junior Rylan Jones, a transfer from Utah, leads Utah State with an average of six assists per game.
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Utah State (8-3)
Justin Bean;6-7;sr.;19.4
Brandon Horvath;6-10;sr.;13.4
RJ Eylte-Rock;6-4;sr.;7.3
Ryan Jones;6-0;jr.;8.7
Brock Miller;6-5;sr.;9.7
Iowa (7-3)
Keegan Murray;6-8;so.;22.2
Patrick McCaffery;6-9;so.;11.4
Filip Rebraca;6-9;sr.;5.6
Joe Toussaint;6-0;jr.;5.3
Jordan Bohannon;6-1;sr.;10.5