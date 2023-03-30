Iowa vs. South Carolina

WHEN: Friday, 8:30 p.m.

WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas

TV: ESPN

RADIO: WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

• South Carolina takes the court with a 42-game win streak. The Gamecocks’ last loss was a 64-62 setback to seventh-seeded Kentucky in the championship game of the 2022 SEC Championships. The Gamecocks won their first NCAA title in Dallas in 2017 and are the defending national champions. Iowa is making its second overall appearance in the Final Four, its first since 1993 when it lost a 73-72 semifinal in overtime to Ohio State.

• The Hawkeyes continue to lead the country in offense, averaging 87.6 points per game, while the Gamecocks are seventh in the nation in scoring, averaging 80.5 points per game. South Carolina ranks even higher in defense, ranking third in the country allowing 51.1 points per game. Iowa has topped 90 points on 15 occasions this season. The Gamecocks have held opponents to fewer than 50 points 16 times.

• Iowa and South Carolina have met just once previously. The Gamecocks won an 82-76 decision at the Hilton Head Island Super Shootout on Dec. 28, 1989. The Hawkeyes followed that the next day with a 25-point win over North Carolina.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

IOWA (30-6);;;;SOUTH CAROLINA (36-0);;;

McKenna Warnock;6-1;sr.;10.9;Victaria Saxton;6-2;sr.;5.1

Monika Czinano;6-3;sr.;17.4;Aliyah Boston;6-5;sr.;13.2

Caitlin Clark;6-0;jr.;26.8;Zia Cooke;5-9;sr.;15.1

Kate Martin;6-0;sr.;7.6;Brea Beal;6-1;sr.;6.5

Gabbie Marshall;5-9;sr.;6.0;Kierra Fletcher;5-9;sr.;4.6