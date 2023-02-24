MICHIGAN STATE AT IOWA

WHEN: Saturday, 11 a.m.

WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV: ESPN

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

* Michigan State leads the Big Ten Conference in defending the 3-point shot, limiting opponents to 29.3% shooting from behind the arc. Iowa is shooting 33.2% on the season from 3-point range, but has toiled in its last two games. The Hawkeyes are a combined 6 of 52 in losses at Northwestern and Wisconsin earlier this week, 11.5%.

* The Hawkeyes are attempting to achieve a rarity Saturday, winning three straight home games against the Spartans. Iowa last accomplished that during the 1991-93 seasons. The Hawkeyes will also try for a third straight game to earn a 10th Big Ten win of the season, something Iowa has done seven of the last eight seasons.

* Iowa’s Payton Sandfort missed two 3-point shots in the final five seconds of a 63-61 loss at Michigan State on Jan. 26. Ahron Ulis and Filip Rebraca led the Hawkeyes in that game with 17 and 16 points, respectively. Five Spartans finished in double-figures scoring, with Jaden Akins leading the team with 12 points and Joey Hauser and Malik Hall adding 11 apiece.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

MICHIGAN STATE (17-10, 9-7);;;;IOWA (17-11, 9-8);;;

Jared Akins;6-4;sr.;8.7;Connor McCaffery;6-6;sr.;6.7

Mady Sissoko;6-9;jr.;5.3;Kris Murray;6-8;jr.;20.0

Joey Hauser;6-9;sr.;13.8;Filip Rebraca;6-9;sr.;13.8

A.J. Hoggard;6-4;jr.;12.2;Tony Perkins;6-4;jr.;11.8

Tyson Walker;6-1;sr.;14.0;Ahron Ulis;6-3;jr.;6.8