Hawkeye Gameday: Southeast Missouri State at Iowa

SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE AT IOWA

WHEN: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV: BTN

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

TWITTER: @sbatt79

STORYLINES

* Held to 75 points or less in its last three games, Iowa continues to lead the Big Ten Conference with a scoring average of 81.7 points per game. With four players averaging in double figures and six players averaging more than seven points per game, the Hawkeyes are working to lead the Big Ten in scoring for a fifth consecutive season.

* Since opening the season 5-1, Southeast Missouri State has lost its last five games, including letting a double-digit lead get away in a 68-61 loss at Arkansas State on Wednesday. Second-leading scorer Israel Barnes missed that game because of illness, leading to the sixth different starting five in an injury-impacted season.

* Allowing an Ohio Valley Conference-low 68.4 points per game, the Redhawks are built around defense. Sophomore Kobe Clark leads the conference in blocks and is also Southeast Missouri State’s top rebounder at 10 per game. Sophomore guard Phillip Russell leads the conference in assists.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

SOUTHEAST MISSORUI STATE (5-6);;;;IOWA (7-3);;;

Kobe Clark;6-6;so.;7.5;Patrick McCaffery;6-9;jr.;13.9

Adam Larson;6-9;fr.;8.1;Filip Rebraca;6-9;sr.;11.4

Nate Johnson;6-9;sr.;5.0;Connor McCaffery;6-6;sr.;7.3

Phillip Russell;5-10;so.;16.5;Tony Perkins;6-4;jr.;12.1

Aquan Smart;6-3;so.;5.3;Dasonte Bowen;6-2;fr.;5.2