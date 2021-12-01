Hawkeye women welcome return to action

IOWA CITY — Monika Czinano could sense a different energy level when the Iowa women’s basketball team took the court for practice Tuesday.

Coach Lisa Bluder noticed it, too.

For the first time in nearly two weeks, the ninth-ranked Hawkeyes were together, working toward the goals that were put on pause when multiple positive COVID-19 tests brought Iowa’s season to an unexpected halt on Nov. 19.

“We were lucky that this was the first time we had to do this. We didn’t have to do it at all last year. It was tough having to watch basketball on TV and not being able to play it,’’ Czinano said. “At least we’re all fresh, all ready to go. I think we’re all ready to get back to the normal flow of things.’’

After having three games canceled last week because of the coronavirus situation, Iowa will resume its schedule Thursday with an 8 p.m. game at Duke.

Tuesday was the first day the Hawkeyes were able to have the entire team on the court for a practice under Big Ten protocols and Bluder welcomed the opportunity for Iowa to begin working toward building on its 4-0 start.

“There was an excitement being together again,’’ Bluder said. “It felt so good to get back at it.’’