Hawkeye women welcome return to action

IOWA CITY — Monika Czinano could sense a different energy level when the Iowa women’s basketball team took the court for practice Tuesday.
Coach Lisa Bluder noticed it, too.
For the first time in nearly two weeks, the ninth-ranked Hawkeyes were together, working toward the goals that were put on pause when multiple positive COVID-19 tests brought Iowa’s season to an unexpected halt on Nov. 19.
“We were lucky that this was the first time we had to do this. We didn’t have to do it at all last year. It was tough having to watch basketball on TV and not being able to play it,’’ Czinano said. “At least we’re all fresh, all ready to go. I think we’re all ready to get back to the normal flow of things.’’
After having three games canceled last week because of the coronavirus situation, Iowa will resume its schedule Thursday with an 8 p.m. game at Duke.
Tuesday was the first day the Hawkeyes were able to have the entire team on the court for a practice under Big Ten protocols and Bluder welcomed the opportunity for Iowa to begin working toward building on its 4-0 start.
“There was an excitement being together again,’’ Bluder said. “It felt so good to get back at it.’’
Bluder was curious to see how things would look.
Would there be some rust after a lengthy lay off? Would the passes be as crisp? Would the timing be a little off? Would the cohesion developed during the first games of the season still be there?
“A lot of questions,’’ Bluder said.
Bluder was generally pleased with how things went Tuesday.
Guard Caitlin Clark believes Iowa’s experience makes a difference.
“With all five starters back this season, I feel like we’ll be able to pick up where we left off,’’ Clark said. “A year ago when everybody was new, I’m not sure it would have worked out that way.’’
Bluder declined to pinpoint how many individuals had tested positive for the coronavirus, offering only that Iowa “had a lot of staff and players who were affected.’’
The number was large enough that Iowa was forced to cancel a home game against Drake and games against Seton Hall and USC in the Cancun Challenge.
“It was a feeling of helplessness because we couldn’t do anything about it,’’ Bluder said. “We were preparing for Drake, had our scouting reports together for Cancun and then suddenly, we had to stop.’’
Healthy Hawkeyes were able to continue working during the pause and Bluder felt the time was productive as players worked on individual skills and a new wrinkle or two were installed.
Bluder also gave her team a three-day Thanksgiving break, even though the Hawkeyes would have preferred to be playing.
“It was difficult. There were some big games, a lot of top-10 match-ups, knowing that we were going to have some games against power-five teams. It was definitely hard watching, but there was nothing we could do about it,’’ Clark said.
“I’m glad it happened now rather than in March or at another time when we would have had to cancel Big Ten games. We’re happy to be back.’’
The situation denied Iowa an opportunity to build toward an important stretch of games, including the nationally-televised Duke game, Sunday’s 3 p.m. Big Ten opener against Michigan State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena and a road trip to Iowa State on Dec. 8.
“We were counting on those last three games to prepare us for the next three,’’ Bluder said. “We don’t have that.’’
Bluder, who will earn the 800th win of a coaching career which began at St. Ambrose with Iowa’s next victory, expects the Hawkeyes to be tested.
With nine transfers on the roster, the Blue Devils are off to a 6-0 start to the season.