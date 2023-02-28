IOWA CITY — Following an emotion-filled, buzzer-beating regular-season finale, the University of Iowa women’s basketball team is getting a chance to catch its breath this week.

The seventh-ranked Hawkeyes don’t open play in the Big Ten Tournament until 5:30 p.m. on Friday, meeting the winner of a Thursday game between Purdue and Wisconsin in the quarterfinals at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

That has provided an opportunity for Iowa and its coach to recover a bit from a challenge-filled final week to a 23-6 regular season.

In addition to taking on two opponents ranked in the top-10 nationally in Maryland and Indiana in games that determined the outcome of the Big Ten race, coach Lisa Bluder has been fighting a cold that left her almost speechless following Sunday’s 86-85 win over the second-ranked Hoosiers.

“I didn’t say much at practice (Monday)," Bluder said Tuesday at her weekly news conference. “It’s getting better, just a cold that seems to have swept through our office last week."

Bluder said Iowa is putting in an abbreviated week on the practice court this week.

She described Monday’s workout as one of the shortest of the season and following practice Tuesday, the Hawkeyes will have Wednesday off before traveling to the new site of the Big Ten tourney on Thursday.

Bluder is encouraging players to rest on Wednesday or do some limited shooting on their own if they feel it is necessary.

“We want them rested and ready," Bluder said.

Iowa players will watch part of the game between the Boilermakers and Badgers in person on Thursday, in part because Bluder wants her team to get a look at the surroundings in a venue that will host the Big Ten women’s tournament for at least the next two years.

“We don’t get a chance to shoot around there on Friday, so I wanted us to get in there and see the surroundings before we play, just to get familiar with the building and its atmosphere," Bluder said. “That’s one of the reasons we took three players to the Big Ten media day before the season, just to get into the place."

Bluder thinks the tournament’s move to the Twin Cities, which hosted the NCAA Women’s Final Four in 2022, will be good for the conference and for the Hawkeyes.

“I think for Iowa fans, the travel there is easy and we’re looking forward to seeing them there," Bluder said. “Last year, we played Indiana in the title game in Indianapolis and three quarters of the crowd was from Indiana."

With five Big Ten teams ranked in the top 17 in this week’s Associated Press poll, Bluder thinks this year’s team has the makeup of being a “spectacular event."

As the second seed behind Indiana, Iowa is one of four teams with a double bye for the tournament.

“That’s an advantage as long as you keep winning," Bluder said. “We’re looking forward to it. I think this team is mature enough to be prepared for what is in front of us."