Hawkeyes believe they've earned top-25 spot

IOWA CITY – When the University of Iowa men's basketball team takes the court to face Michigan State on Tuesday night, it will do so for the first time this season as a ranked team.

The Hawkeyes made their debut in the Associated Press top 25 on Monday, slipping into the 25th spot following a 75-62 road victory over then 18th-ranked Ohio State gave Iowa its fourth win in five games.

The timing, as Iowa prepares for the 6 p.m. game against a Spartans team that dropped out of the AP poll following losses last week to Penn State and Illinois, couldn’t be better from the perspective of forward Kris Murray.

“Honestly, it’s a confidence builder just because it’s toward the end of the season, the regular season anyways,’’ Murray said. “It’s good to be mentioned in that realm of teams. It shows that we’re peaking at the right time and that we’re beating the team we should beat.’’

The recent success comes as Iowa prepares to face a Michigan State team which shares an 18-8 record with the Hawkeyes and at 9-6 sits one game in front of Iowa and its 8-7 record against Big Ten Conference competition.

The Hawkeyes currently share seventh place in the conference with Michigan, something guard Joe Toussaint considers to be a sign of a team meeting its own expectations.

“It’s happening. It’s always good to be in the top 25. We knew that we were always one of the better teams in the country and it’s finally start to click now, we’re starting to put things together,’’ Toussaint said. “It’s great to see our name and the number 25 next to it.’’

This Hawkeye team had to earn it.

Losing Luka Garza – whose jersey number 55 will be retired during a halftime ceremony at Tuesday’s game – and Joe Wieskamp to the NBA – and having two solid contributors in Jack Nunge and C.J. Fredrick transfer – left Iowa in a position where it had as many questions as answers when the 2021-22 season tipped off.

At his weekly news conference, coach Fran McCaffery said the makeup of this team and its workmanlike approach to the game has allowed Iowa to develop the consistency it takes to compete in the Big Ten.

“This is a long season. I say this all the time, but we started working out in June and here we’re still at it, and the games, they start coming quick now,’’ McCaffery said. “You can’t overreact to any one thing that happens. You have to stay the course.’’

McCaffery has seen that happen as Iowa went from 0-2 in the Big Ten to eventually clawing its way over .500 in the Big Ten after missing that objective in its first three tries.

He credits a consistent attitude on the practice court, in how players work off the court and in how they grow and gain confidence in making a difference.

“I’m always going to be positive with them and develop confidence and then move on to the next,’’ McCaffery said. “It could be a big win. It could be a tough loss. Just move on to the next and try to get better. Break the game down, look at it, study it collectively, individually and then effect change if change needs to be made.’’

McCaffery said this group of Hawkeyes in particular gets that.

“Those guys have been really professional this year,’’ he said. “It’s been a fun group to coach that way.’’

That has positioned Iowa for its recent run of success, something which has been a collaborative endeavor.

McCaffery has called this the deepest team he has coached and in the effort against the Buckeyes, that depth was a difference in allowing Iowa to play hard.

“Those kids really competed and everybody I put in made an impact on the game,’’ McCaffery said. “That’s the kind of team we have.’’

Iowa will need that same type of effort against the Spartans, who have lost four of their last five games to fall from the top of the conference standings.

McCaffery doesn’t see a lot of differences between this team and the Tom Izzo-coached teams the Hawkeyes have faced in the past.

“They compete. They defend. They’re physical. They’re deep. They move the ball. They push the ball,’’ McCaffery said. “A lot of the things that they’ve consistently done well for a very long period of time.’’

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0