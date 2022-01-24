Hawkeyes' Bohannon works to regain his edge

The basket extended a three-point lead and fueled a run which left Iowa in front by 10 less than two minutes later.

“Huge individually for my confidence,’’ Bohannon said. “At Minnesota, at Rutgers, I hesitate to shoot that shot. Thirty feet to the basket, by the logo, that’s a shot I’ve made in my career. The last couple of games, I’ve been hesitant to shoot that. I think I’m starting to get that mentality back.’’

It was an important moment for the Big Ten’s career leader in 3-point baskets, a sign that the struggle-filled games may be behind a player who has competed in an NCAA-record 162 games for Iowa.

Bohannon broke the previous mark of 157 held by David Lighty of Ohio State when the ball was tipped in the Hawkeyes’ game at Wisconsin on Jan. 6.

He didn’t get the chance to reflect on what that meant to him until after Iowa’s game at Minnesota last week.

“That’s pretty cool. I love playing this game and not many people ever have an opportunity to play in as many as I’ve been a part of,’’ Bohannon said.