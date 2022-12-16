Hawkeyes' Bowen taking things as they come

IOWA CITY — It didn’t take long during the recruiting process for Fran McCaffery to understand that Dasonte Bowen was about more than the Xs and Os.

Iowa’s freshman point guard has always had a game — one of the reasons McCaffery offered the Boston native a scholarship during his sophomore year of high school. But that decision extended beyond his abilities to share the ball, score the ball and defend the ball.

“When we offered him he had a really mature game then," the Hawkeye coach said. "He’s always been, to talk to on the phone or to talk to in person, just really mature.

“Comes from a great family. You would kind of expect if you met his parents, you would expect him to be that way. He’s a gamer. He just keeps grinding and he doesn’t get too high or too low."

That has helped Bowen adjust quickly to the collegiate game.

He’s the first to say he doesn’t have everything mastered and he understands that his education on the basketball court will continue on a daily basis during his freshman season.

Bowen made the first start of his career in Iowa’s 78-75 overtime loss to Wisconsin, an opportunity to learn as he works toward the Hawkeyes’ 7:30 p.m. Saturday matchup against Southeast Missouri State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

“There are new things I’m learning every day, every game, it’s always something different. I adjust after every game and the next game, I learn something new," Bowen said.

“I don’t know if I can pinpoint something specific, maybe being patient I guess. The flow of the game can be really fast, things are flying at you really fast at times, so just staying patient with the process on the court, off the court, when or when not to make certain plays, that type of thing is what I’ve learned the most."

Because of the way he has embraced that, Bowen has been able to learn.

He is one of three Hawkeyes shooting better than 50% from the field, joining Filip Rebraca at 56% and Kris Murray at 50% with his 54.3% shooting through 10 games.

The 6-foot-2 Bowen has proven to be a student of the game on the practice court as well.

“He’s been very good. He’s very professional in his approach, very mature, really wants to learn, wants to get better, really accepts coaching," McCaffery said. “He’s really delightful in that sense and he’s a really good player who is going to keep getting better and better."

Bowen viewed Iowa’s six-game stretch against programs from power-five conferences as the perfect opportunity to grow.

During that time, he went from scoring a career-high 12 points against Duke at Madison Square Garden on a Tuesday to returning home at 5 o'clock the following morning and having one day of practice before hosting Iowa State on a Thursday.

Digesting that kind of a quick turnaround and understanding how to push forward at that pace has been among the lessons Bowen has taken on at the onset of his college career.

“That was a little tough, something different. It was a fast preparation but I learned from it. I’m picking things up fast, learning how to adapt to that," Bowen said. “We’ll have more tough stretches down the road and I’ll put what I’ve learned to use and that will help me then."

That's all part of the learning process.

"There is more difficulty to the game at this level and I’m still learning what college basketball is all about," Bowen said.

He saw that in his first college start.

Against Wisconsin, Bowen finished with just two points but grabbed four rebounds, had four assists and one steal.

“It was a decent game, but I see where I can improve," Bowen said. “I hold myself to a high standard. It was a decent performance, but I feel like I can do better and learn from it and that’s where I’m at this week, trying to get better."