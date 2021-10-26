Hawkeyes' Clark claims preseason honors

Although the first tipoff of the season remains more than a week away, Caitlin Clark has managed another first for the Iowa women’s basketball program.

The sophomore guard became the first Hawkeye to ever earn first-team preseason All-American honors from the Associated Press on Tuesday.

Clark was also named by Big Ten coaches as the league’s preseason player of the year and joined teammate Monika Czinano on the 10-player preseason All-Big Ten teams selected both by Big Ten coaches and a media panel.

The preseason accolades follow a dominant freshman season by the point guard from West Des Moines, who earned second-team All-American recognition following her first season in an Iowa uniform.

Clark led the country with a scoring average of 26.6 points per game and also averaged 7.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game while sharing national freshman of the year recognition.

Among five returning starters on this year’s Iowa team, Clark helped lead the Hawkeyes to a 20-10 record and the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tourney during the 2020-21 season.

She provided an outside presence that was complemented inside by Czinano.