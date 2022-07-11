Hawkeyes draw defending ACC champs in Challenge

For the University of Iowa women’s basketball team, the challenge in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge will be taking on a mirror image of the Hawkeyes.

North Carolina State, like Iowa, won regular-season and conference tournament championships last season and the defending Atlantic Coast Conference champs will visit the defending Big Ten champions in one of the marquee matchups in this year’s 14-game challenge between the two conferences.

The Hawkeyes will host the Wolfpack at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Dec. 1. The tipoff time and television information for the game will be announced at a later date.

Both teams ranked in the top 10 in the final Associated Press poll of the 2021-22 season. North Carolina State was ranked third and Iowa eighth in the final ranking.

The Wolfpack return their top two scorers from a team that finished 32-4 a season ago, losing to Connecticut in double overtime after reaching the Elite Eight in the NCAA tourney for the first time since 1998 after going 17-1 in ACC play. Diamond Johnson and Jakia Brown-Turner averaged 10.8 and 9.8 points respectively to lead a balanced attack.

Ninth-year coach Wes Brown’s team is expected to benefit from the addition of three transfers — Mimi Collins from Maryland, River Baldwin from Florida State and Saniya Rivers from South Carolina.

Iowa returns all five of its starters from a 24-8 team, including All-Americans Caitlin Clark and Monika Czinano. The Hawkeyes won eight straight late-season games to claim the Big Ten regular-season and tourney titles before being upset in the second round of NCAA play.

The Hawkeyes lost their most recent ACC/Big Ten Challenge game, falling at Duke last season while the Wolfpack have won their last three games in the event, including a win at Indiana last season.

Iowa and North Carolina State have a limited history against each other, playing three times on neutral courts.

The Hawkeyes won the most recent, 79-61, in the Sweet 16 of 2019 NCAA tournament at Greensboro, N.C. The Wolfpack won the other two, 56-50 in the opening round of the 1997 NCAA tourney and 69-66 in the Loyola Marymount Classic in 2002.

Illinois and new head Shauna Green will visit Pittsburgh for its ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchup on Wednesday, Nov. 30, the first meeting ever between the two programs.

The Fighting Illini have lost their last six games in the challenge, including a 67-58 decision to 25th-ranked Florida State last season. Illinois’ last win in the event came in 2014 over Virginia.