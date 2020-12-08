Hawkeyes give Garza lots of help in carving up Carolina

IOWA CITY — Most people knew it all along, but the Iowa basketball team delivered proof Tuesday night.
Firm, solid, undeniable, irrefutable, concrete proof.
There is much more to the Hawkeyes than just Luka Garza.
With Garza struggling against a towering North Carolina team, Jordan Bohannon, CJ Fredrick and Joe Wieskamp all delivered superb performances as the No. 3 Hawkeyes delivered a convincing 93-80 victory over No. 16 North Carolina in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
The Hawkeyes (4-0) made 17 3-point field goals in 40 attempts, reaching the third highest 3-point total in school history. The only two better games both came against Savannah State in the 2016 and 2018 seasons.
Bohannon led the way with 24 points, including seven 3-pointers, but just about everyone did something important as Iowa built a big lead, squandered it, then responded the way third-ranked teams are supposed to.
“I think we performed the way I hoped, the way I expected we would,’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said.
“We didn’t wilt,’’ he added. “We made some mistakes, but it really all comes back to our ball movement and our maturity … There was no panic in that huddle, no panic on the bench, no panic by anybody on the floor.’’
Fredrick matched his career high with 21 points, 16 of them before halftime. Wieskamp, who was instrumental in the fast start, finished with 19 points, 9 rebounds and a career-best 5 assists.
Garza was only 6 for 20 from the field and had his streak of consecutive 20-point efforts snapped at 19. But he still finished with 16 points and 14 rebounds, scoring 10 straight points during one crucial stretch in the second half.
“I think we’ve been capable of this,’’ Wieskamp said. “The first three teams we played couldn’t really match (Garza) so we were getting whatever we wanted down low. Playing North Carolina, they have a lot of size and a lot of the Big Ten teams have size so we know our guards have to come ready to play and help him out.’’
They did plenty of that Tuesday, nailing 11 3-point field goals in the first half. Wieskamp had four of his five 3s in little more than seven minutes to open a 25-9 cushion and Fredrick nailed two of his five just before halftime to make it 43-31 at the break.
But North Carolina came roaring out of the blocks at the start of the second half, scoring three baskets on dunks in the first minute-and-a-half and eventually nudging into a 1-point lead with about nine minutes remaining in the game.
Then the Hawkeyes stopped the Tar Heels dead in their tracks. Bohannon regained the lead with a 3, then fed Joe Toussaint for a backdoor layup. Freshman Keegan Murray, who played only seven minutes, collected a 3-point play on a putback and the Hawkeyes were off and running again.
“He’s one of those X-factor guys we need if we’re going to be great this season,’’ Bohannon said of Murray. “That offensive rebound putback and one was a huge momentum shift in the game.’’
The onslaught continued as Wieskamp and Bohannon fired in 3s to complete a 14-0 run that made it 81-68 with 6 minutes, 54 seconds to go.
“We’re just an experienced team and we know what we need to do to win games …’’ Bohannon said. “We knew they were going to make a run. It wasn’t anything we were shocked about.’’
Bohannon, who scored only 11 points in the Hawkeyes’ first three games, drilled seven 3-pointers in a career-high 16 attempts.
“I was just trying to find some fire to try to have a big game,’’ the fifth-year senior said. “I didn’t really shoot it that well. I just hit some big shots. I still think I had an off day shooting to be honest with you.’’
McCaffery thought otherwise.
“He’s been shooting it that way every day,’’ he said. “He had a couple of off games. He didn’t play the last 10 or 12 minutes of those games because we were ahead.
“If he gets open shots, he’s going to make them. That’s just the way he is.’’
Garrison Brooks led five North Carolina players in double figures with 17 points and the Tar Heels (3-2) had a 47-38 rebounding advantage, but they didn’t destroy the Hawkeyes with offensive rebounds, as some feared. They had only 14 second-chance points to 21 for Iowa.
The visitors also turned the ball over 18 times, leading to 23 points for the Hawkeyes, who walked off the court without any overt sort of celebration.
“I think we expected to win,’’ Garza said. “We were very confident going into the game … As a team, we’re focused on just getting better every day and today we got better.’’
