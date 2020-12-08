Hawkeyes give Garza lots of help in carving up Carolina

Fredrick matched his career high with 21 points, 16 of them before halftime. Wieskamp, who was instrumental in the fast start, finished with 19 points, 9 rebounds and a career-best 5 assists.

Garza was only 6 for 20 from the field and had his streak of consecutive 20-point efforts snapped at 19. But he still finished with 16 points and 14 rebounds, scoring 10 straight points during one crucial stretch in the second half.

“I think we’ve been capable of this,’’ Wieskamp said. “The first three teams we played couldn’t really match (Garza) so we were getting whatever we wanted down low. Playing North Carolina, they have a lot of size and a lot of the Big Ten teams have size so we know our guards have to come ready to play and help him out.’’

They did plenty of that Tuesday, nailing 11 3-point field goals in the first half. Wieskamp had four of his five 3s in little more than seven minutes to open a 25-9 cushion and Fredrick nailed two of his five just before halftime to make it 43-31 at the break.

But North Carolina came roaring out of the blocks at the start of the second half, scoring three baskets on dunks in the first minute-and-a-half and eventually nudging into a 1-point lead with about nine minutes remaining in the game.