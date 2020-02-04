Luka Garza continues to put up crazy numbers.
Iowa’s starting center has now scored 20 or more points in seven straight games, the longest such streak by a Hawkeyes player since Greg Stokes did it in eight straight in 1984-85.
Garza is fifth in the country in scoring. He was named Monday as one of 20 candidates for the Wooden Award, the basketball equivalent of the Heisman Trophy. He will be featured on the next episode of the Big Ten Network’s "The Journey," scheduled to air at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.
But in the midst of Garza mania, another Iowa player also is assembling some pretty eye-popping offensive numbers.
Going into Wednesday's 6 p.m. game at Purdue, Joe Wieskamp is fourth in the Big Ten in scoring in league play at 17.8 points per game. He’s also ninth in rebounding and leads the league in 3-point field goals and free throw percentage.
"I think everybody recognizes what he’s doing …," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said Tuesday during a teleconference with reporters. "Garza’s gotten a lot of the talk and deservedly so. His numbers are off the charts. …
"But I think you’re seeing a more versatile Joe Wieskamp than you saw last year, which is a credit to him and how he worked this summer. … I think overall on a national level people know who he is. NBA guys know who he is."
Evidence of that came Tuesday when the former Muscatine High School star was named as one of 10 finalists for the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year award. He’s the second Iowa player ever to be a finalist, joining Peter Jok in 2017.
Wieskamp got off to a bit of a slow start this season, but has taken his game to a higher level at both ends of the court in Big Ten play. The 6-foot-6 sophomore is averaging nearly three points more per game in league games than in the non-conference.
He has made the sort of leap between his first and second college seasons that coaches always hope to see.
You have free articles remaining.
"I think he was smart in knowing at the end of last season what do I do well, what do I need to improve on," McCaffery said. "We can sit down and tell you and we do, but if you’re a baller and you’re smart like he is, you already know. … Obviously, in theory, you should be better in the second year than the first, but in his case it’s the reality."
Wieskamp scored 18 points and was a team-best plus-13 Sunday in a 72-65 victory over Illinois that moved the 17th-ranked Hawkeyes to within a game of first place in the Big Ten.
They now have won 10 of their last 13 games and will try to keep that going on the road against a deceptively good Purdue team.
The Boilermakers are 12-10 (5-6 Big Ten) but they are 39th in the NCAA NET rankings, which puts them in solid position to make the NCAA tournament.
They don’t have Iowa’s gaudy offensive numbers — center Trevion Williams’ team-leading 11.3 scoring average is tied for 25th in the Big Ten — but they lead the league in scoring defense.
And McCaffery said the Boilers really aren’t a slouch offensively either.
"I think they have a lot of different pieces that make them difficult to prepare for," he said. "They’ve got some guys who can shoot the ball. They had a stretch where they weren’t shooting the ball well. Now they’re shooting it real well, which changes everything."
Purdue also is 9-2 at home. It trampled first-place Michigan State by 29 points in Mackey Arena a few weeks ago.
"Intense atmosphere. One of the best in college basketball," McCaffery said. "Always a tough place to play."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.