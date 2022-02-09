Hawkeyes hit the road seeking success

IOWA CITY — If the University of Iowa basketball team is going to achieve its goals, it will need to do more than add to its 12-2 record at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The Hawkeyes are going to have to find success away from home.

Iowa has won just one of its five Big Ten Conference road games, but will get a chance to add to that resume when it visits Maryland at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Since winning at Minnesota on Jan. 16, the Hawkeyes have lost a 48-46 game at Rutgers, fell 90-86 in double overtime at Penn State and didn’t even make it to Ohio State because of travel and weather issues.

Billy Taylor, who served as Iowa’s acting head coach after coach Fran McCaffery tested positive for COVID on Friday, said the losses to the Scarlet Knights and Nittany Lions served as a reminder as to how big little things can be.

“Rutgers goes right down to the wire, a one-possession game and goes down to free throws at the end. Penn State, one possession. If we get one more stop there in overtime, we don’t go to double overtime,’’ Taylor said. “So, we’ve been really competitive on the road but it really comes down to can you defend and can you rebound on the road.’’

Taylor felt Iowa’s defense at Rutgers met that challenge, but said rebounding continued to be an issue for the Hawkeyes in both losses.

“Our ability to be able to rebound the ball and play in transition, play the way we like to play and try to impose our will on the game, that is what you have to do on the road,’’ he said.

Maryland has just three wins through its first 12 Big Ten games, but has been competitive at the Xfinity Center since Danny Manning took over for Mark Turgeon as the program’s interim coach in December.

The Terrapins’ home success in the past three weeks includes an 81-65 win over Big Ten co-leader Illinois and pushing Michigan State to the limits in a 65-63 loss last week.

Taylor points to the abilities of sharpshooter Eric Ayala, the quickness of Fatts Russell, the scoring ability of Donta Scott and the play of Qudus Wahab on the block as reasons he considers Maryland to be one the more “interesting’’ teams in the Big Ten.

“When you have that kind of dynamic scoring and play making, it’s a matter of OK, how do we get stops, how do we get multiple stops, consecutive stops so that we can get out in transition and not go against their stacked defense.’’

McCaffery returned to practice on Wednesday after fulfilling Big Ten protocols following his positive test for COVID.

He has worked remotely with his staff to prepare for the Maryland game and Taylor said much like the Hawkeyes’ win over Minnesota on Sunday it will likely take a group effort.

“The mentality we have right now, it’s all hands on deck,’’ Taylor said. “Everybody needs to be ready to go so when your name is called, step up and perform. If guys continue to have a good attitude whatever their role is for that particular game, that will go a long way for us.’’

Guard Jordan Bohannon believes Iowa is on the cusp of hitting its stride in the final weeks of the regular season.

“I think right now we’re going to start playing our best basketball of the year,’’ Bohannon said. “We just need to go play. It’s that time of year where everyone is banged up a big, dealing with little things. Just go play and win some games. That’s what we need to do.’’

