Hawkeyes land New Jersey power forward

Iowa’s basketball program picked up a win in New Jersey before its game at Seton Hall even tipped off.

Hours prior to the Hawkeyes and Pirates playing in South Orange, N.J., Iowa added a fourth player to its 2023 recruiting class when 6-foot-8, 230-pound power forward Ladji Dembele of St. Benedict’s Prep in Newark, N.J., signed with coach Fran McCaffery’s program.

Signing on the final day of the NCAA’s early signing period, Dembele selected the Hawkeyes from a group of final choices which included Wake Forest and Rutgers.

He also visited DePaul and Pittsburgh and had offers from Seton Hall and Xavier.

Dembele’s decision was announced publicly by the basketball program at his school on social media.

On Twitter, it included a video of Dembele wearing an Iowa jersey and offered, “Congratulations to our captain, Class of 2023 forward Ladji Dembele on his commitment to the University of Iowa. Committed.’’

Dembele brings a combination of strength and versatility to Iowa’s recruiting class. In addition to being able to post up, he can extend defenses with his ability to step out and hit the 3-point shot.

The way McCaffery has utilized the Hawkeyes’ big men inside and out appealed to Dembele during the recruiting process, according to reports.

He visited the Iowa campus on the weekend of Oct. 28, attending the Iowa-Northwestern football game in addition to watching Hawkeye basketball practices during his stay in Iowa City.

Dembele is ranked by Rivals as a four-star prospect on a five-star scale, while 247Sports ranks him a three-star recruit and the 39th-best power forward nationally in the Class of 2023.

He is part of a recruiting class that includes the Moline duo of point guard Brock Harding and forward Owen Freeman and Pryce Sandfort, a shooting guard from Waukee Northwest in suburban Des Moines.