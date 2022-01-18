Hawkeyes maintain a short-term focus

Baker missed four games earlier in the season, among the reasons Rutgers (10-6, 4-2 Big Ten) was at 3-3 at one point with losses to DePaul, Lafayette and Massachusetts by a combined seven points.

"They really compete, really defend and are a very unselfish team," McCaffery said.

Bohannon has had his share of success against the Scarlet Knights as well, averaging 17.8 points and hitting 16-of-28 3-point baskets to help Iowa to victories in three of the four games he has been a part of at what is now known as Jersey Mike’s Arena.

He’s uncertain why, but Bohannon said he enjoys the Hawkeyes’ trips to the East, not all bad with road games to Penn State, Ohio State and Maryland coming up over the next three weeks.

"I love playing on the East Coast for whatever reason. I don’t know if it’s the 10:30 p.m. starts for TV or what?" Bohannon said, referencing the 8:37 p.m. (EST) start for Wednesday’s game. "We just need to be ready whenever we play."

That is what McCaffery wants his team to understand.

"At the end of the day, the number one thing we have to do is win games," he said. "If we do that, pay attention to the details and keep working to get better, it takes care of itself."

