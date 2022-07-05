Hawkeyes' McCaffery shoots for consistency

He matched that total again in the Hawkeyes’ 67-63 loss to Richmond in the opening round of the NCAA tourney, joining Keegan Murray as the team’s only double-digit scorers in the first-round upset.
McCaffery shot 42.2% from the field last season, hitting 33% of his 100 3-point attempts and complementing that with a 71.4% touch at the free throw line.
“I think I was consistent in my scoring last year, but I want to take it to another level because that’s what separates everyone else, the consistency of it all," McCaffery said.
The development of improved productivity from 3-point range is among his objectives this offseason as well.
“My coach, my dad, whatever you want to call him, he wants me to take and make more 3s," McCaffery said. "So, that’s something I’ve been working on."
He believes he must increase the number of offensive moves he can score off of, making him a tougher defend for Hawkeye opponents.
“I see possibilities there," McCaffery said. "I feel like being able to score in more ways is only going to help."
There has been an emphasis on continued strength gains. He believes that will help him in all areas of his game.
The 6-foot-9 McCaffery sees other areas for growth as well.
He averaged 3.6 boards per game but believes his rebounding numbers must grow.
He sees an opportunity to improve as a defender and to better utilize his quickness, all among his blueprint for growth this summer as the Hawkeyes work toward to the start of the 2022-23 season.
With Kris Murray likely positioned to step into the lineup spot filled by Keegan Murray last season and with Payton Sandfort now listed at 6-8 to complement 6-9 Filip Rebraca and the size of Iowa’s other interior players, McCaffery likes the length Iowa will have available next season.
"We definitely have a lot of it and that definitely fits our playing style — long, athletic guys who can do a lot of different things with the ball," McCaffery said. "There are a lot of different ways we could go, a lot of different options we can throw out there."
He suspects he will fit in more on the perimeter of that look with Kris Murray posing more of an inside threat.
"We’re the same size but we play differently," McCaffery said. "I think we complement each other really well. I’m looking forward to seeing how it all fits together."
Iowa forward Kris Murray, second from left, celebrates with teammates Patrick McCaffery (22), Joe Toussaint (2) and Riley Mulvey, right, at the end of Iowa's win over Indiana earlier this season.
Iowa's Patrick McCaffery puts up a shot against Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis during the second half of the Hawkeyes' win over the Hoosiers in the semifinals of the Big Ten tournament. McCaffery is the top returning scorer on the Iowa roster for the upcoming season.