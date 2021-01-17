Hawkeyes move into tie for first by trouncing Wildcats

The Iowa basketball team moved into a tie for first place in the Big Ten Conference standings Sunday.
That’s nice. But it elicited little more than a shrug from a team with extremely high aspirations for this season.
“We’ve put ourselves in a good position right now but there’s a lot of season left and a lot of tough games ahead,’’ junior forward Joe Wieskamp said. “We just need to keep locking in and focusing on the next game.’’
The Hawkeyes pretty much need to just keep doing more of what they did Sunday in Evanston, Ill.
They shut down Northwestern at the defensive end, shot the ball better than they have all season, displayed even better balance than usual and romped to a 96-73 victory over the Wildcats at Welsh-Ryan Arena.
They cruised to victory in front of a national television audience with national scoring leader Luka Garza not scoring a single point in the second half.
Garza still led the way with 17 points and he added 10 rebounds for his first double-double in three weeks. Wieskamp netted 16 points, CJ Fredrick 13, Jack Nunge 12 and Jordan Bohannon 11.
It was the No. 5-ranked Hawkeyes’ fifth straight win and it moved them to 6-1 in Big Ten play (12-2 overall), tying them for the top spot with No. 7 Michigan.
For those who care.
“I don’t really pay much attention to the standings,’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “We’re about a third of the way through and we have too many good teams coming up. We know there’s going to be some juggling of the schedule coming up.
“At the end of the day, does it really matter who’s in first place in the middle of January? I don’t think it does.’’
The Hawkeyes needed only 10 or 12 minutes to turn a close, hard-fought game into a total rout.
They led by 10 points early before Northwestern’s Boo Buie turned around the game. Buie, who had made only one of his previous 14 3-point field goal attempts, drilled four 3s early in the game, including three in a row.
That allowed Northwestern (6-6, 3-5 Big Ten) to edge into a brief 29-28 lead before Iowa tightened up its defense.
“We felt they were playing a little bit tougher than us in that stretch and that’s not how it’s supposed to be,’’ Fredrick said.
The defense got noticeably better following a timeout in which McCaffery reminded his players of what they were supposed to be doing.
The Wildcats missed eight straight shots and Nunge scored seven points in a 13-0 scoring run that put the Hawkeyes in control. Keegan Murray, who finished with 8 points and 7 rebounds, got a steal and went in for a dunk in the final seconds of the half to make it 49-37.
Fredrick, Wieskamp and Bohannon then dissected the Wildcats for the first few minutes of the second half to push the lead to 69-42 by the second television timeout.
“Luka was not quite as dominant as he has been but he was also getting double-teamed and finding the open guys,’’ Wieskamp said. “It goes back and forth. Teams are finding him but he’s finding the open guy, which makes us so much better.’’
Fredrick admitted the Iowa offense is “dangerous’’ when all of its perimeter shooters are clicking the way they did Sunday.
“We knew on defense they were really going to fly at shooters and dig on Luka so we knew we were going to have drive-and-kick opportunities and catch-and-shoot opportunities,’’ Fredrick said. “You’re just giving three guys who have really good basketball IQs reads and we were able to make really good reads today.’’
“We know if we all play well, there’s nobody in the country that can beat us,’’ Nunge added.
Iowa ended up shooting a season-best 57.9% from the field.
Defensively, it limited Northwestern to 41.5% shooting and held Buie scoreless for the last 31½ minutes.
It’s the fifth straight game the Hawkeyes have held an opposing team under 75 points.