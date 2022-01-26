Hawkeyes' Murray welcomes Boilers' test

“There were probably three times in that game where we could have folded and could have gone down 25, but we didn’t. (Purdue) is really explosive offensively and is a handful on the glass. Anything less than your best effort will make it hard, so we have to be ready to compete.’’

Murray, now third in the nation with his scoring average of 22.8 points per game, believes that won’t be an issue.

“I’m excited about it. It will be a challenge but we have a lot of play for,’’ he said.

So do the Boilermakers, who are off to a 16-3 start but find themselves sharing fifth in the Big Ten with a 5-3 record that includes losses to Rutgers, Wisconsin and Indiana by a combined 10 points.

Purdue was without its leading scorer, Jaden Ivey, in its 20-point win at Northwestern on Sunday. The sophomore who averages 16.7 points per game was sidelined because of a hip flexor suffered during a practice but indicated Wednesday that he plans to play against Iowa.

With or without Ivey, McCaffery said the Boilermakers present any opponent with plenty of issues.