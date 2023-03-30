DALLAS – A big test on a big stage awaits the University of Iowa women’s basketball team Friday in the Final Four.

The size and strength of South Carolina have the Hawkeyes’ attention as they prepare for the program’s first Final Four game in 30 years.

The game has star power, with 2022 Naismith Trophy winner Aliyah Boston of the Gamecocks and 2023 recipient Caitlin Clark of the Hawkeyes in the spotlight.

The game has drama, with top-ranked defending national champion South Carolina riding a 42-game win streak and Iowa making its first Final Four appearance since 1993 in the 8:30 p.m. national semifinal.

At stake is a spot in Sunday’s 2:30 p.m. championship game and a chance to make history — the 36-0 Gamecocks looking to become the first team to win back-to-back titles since Connecticut in 2015 and 2016 and the 30-6 Hawkeyes looking to reach the top of the podium for the first time ever.

"We believe while we’re here we can win two more basketball games," Clark said. "That is certainly our goal."

Both Clark and Boston downplay the individual matchup between two players who have led their teams to college basketball’s biggest stage at American Airlines Center.

Clark dominates from the point guard spot for Iowa, while the 6-foot-5 Boston does the majority of her work inside for South Carolina.

"It’s Iowa versus South Carolina and that’s who is going to win the game. It’s not going to be one player who’s going to win the game," Clark said. "I’m lucky enough to have four really good teammates on the court with me at the same time."

Boston gets that as well.

"It’s really exciting. Everybody has been talking about this matchup for a really long time. It's exciting that it’s happening at the Final Four. I think it’s a great game for women’s basketball," Boston said.

Iowa coach Lisa Bluder agrees with that.

She believes Iowa’s path to Sunday’s championship game begins with taking some of the pressure off Clark, who leads the Hawkeyes with averages of 27.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game.

"She has received all these awards this week and she knows a lot of eyes are going to be on her. I want everybody else to step up and help carry that weight for her because that’s a lot," Bluder said. "I’m going to try to take the focus off of her as much as I can and put it on the rest of the team because they want to help shoulder that."

That is also out of necessity.

While Boston averages 13.2 points and 9.8 rebounds per game for South Carolina, the Gamecocks have nine players averaging at least 4.9 points per game with guard Zia Cooke leading the way with a scoring average of 15.1 points.

They will mix and match lineups, but coach Dawn Staley’s team can put a lineup on the court that goes 6-5. 6-7 and 6-4 across the front line.

"They’re big, tall, strong, physical and it can’t be about one person," Iowa forward McKenna Warnock said. "We have to be ready for all of them. We have to stay strong, stay physical and get stops and box out. We’ve got to crash the boards."

After watching South Carolina grab 26 offensive rebounds and own a 23-7 edge in second-chance points in Monday’s 86-75 Elite Eight win over Maryland, Bluder views limiting the Gamecocks to one shot and hitting some 3-point baskets as things Iowa must do if it hopes to advance.

"If we can match their number of possessions that way, we will give ourselves a chance," Bluder said.

That, center Monika Czinano said, starts on the boards.

"They have a great inside presence. Both of their starting bigs are so good and the fact that they bring that size and presence off the bench is kind of unreal," Czinano said.

The senior said playing in the Big Ten and facing a pair of teams in Georgia and Colorado in NCAA tournament play that featured double posts is helping the Hawkeyes.

"It’s kind of prepared me the best way it could for this game. Over my five years, I’ve played against so many different styles of post players, so many different physicality levels," Czinano said. "I’m really excited for this opportunity. I love going against great centers."

And that is what this matchup is about.

"This is two great teams going up against each other," Clark said. "The reason I'm here is that I'm surrounded by great teammates and we play together as a team. The reason South Carolina is here is because of the same thing. They are a very good team. We know that we're going to have to be at our best together."

Staley understands that as well.

"The juice is in winning the national championship," Staley said. "Our players don't really care about anything besides that. At this point, we just want to win and that's their approach. I love this team for that. They're not going to let any one thing or any one person distract them from the goal at hand."