Hawkeyes' Rebraca is on a roll

Filip Rebraca was caught off guard Monday when he was named the men’s basketball player of the week in the Big Ten Conference.
That’s something that hasn’t happened on the court lately, but the Iowa senior said he was surprised when he learned from a teammate that he had been recognized following a career performance in the Hawkeyes’ win over Southeast Missouri State on Saturday.
"I didn’t expect that, wasn’t even really thinking about it," Rebraca said Tuesday.
Rebraca learned of the honor as he was relaxing, playing "Call of Duty" with some teammates.
"It means something," he said. "It means that the work I’ve put into my game is paying off."
The Big Ten recognition came after Rebraca scored 30 points and dished out six assists – both career bests – in addition to grabbing nine rebounds in Iowa’s most recent game.
People are also reading…
The effort was an extension of a dominant three-game stretch by the 6-foot-9 native of Sombor, Serbia.
Over the past three games, Rebraca has led Iowa with averages of 20.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.7 blocked shots.
He has hit 25 of the 31 field goals he has attempted during those games against Iowa State, Wisconsin and Southeast Missouri State, an 80.6% touch during that span.
Rebraca said he had a similar stretch of success during his junior season at North Dakota, but given the Hawkeyes’ recent competition he believes he is currently playing some of the best basketball of his career.
"I’ve been scoring a lot and I feel like I’ve been getting my teammates open, so maybe that is something I hadn’t done as well at North Dakota. Having six assists in one game, I was really happy about that."
Rebraca’s run began in part because of the way Iowa State sets up its defense, putting post players in a position where they are challenged to distribute the ball.
He met that challenge.
"His passing has been spectacular," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. "He was always a great rebounder, a great defender and he could always score. But, he’s just been making plays and I think that is what has been a big difference in our team."
With a rare size advantage inside, Rebraca was the focal point of the Hawkeyes’ game plan against Southeast Missouri State and McCaffery praised the total game that Rebraca brought to the court.
"We did it a lot in the Iowa State game, too. We’re playing through him because he can dribble, pass and shoot," McCaffery said. "That’s a great weapon to have."
With a full season of Big Ten play on his resume now, Rebraca is more comfortable about putting all of those skills to work.
"I feel like I know I can compete here now. Last year, everything was new to me and I'm much more able to go out and play my game," he said.
Rebraca spent the offseason preparing for that.
He said the work extended beyond continued work on his physical skills.
"It was not just that, but mentally preparing for games like this, getting myself ready to play at a high level and compete," Rebraca said. "I have an idea now about what will work here."
The proof can be seen in his last three performances.
"I want to keep working, keep being as consistent as I can be," Rebraca said.